Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series has been unveiled as the final character to be added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s roster of fighters, marking the end of a near three-year cycle of downloadable content.

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts series will instantly recognise Sora’s moveset, with his iconic keyblade being used for standard attacks, whilst his array of magic spells, ranging from blizzaga to firaga, will make up his special attacks.

The DLC also includes a new level in the form of Hollow Bastion, which served as the penultimate level in the original Kingdom Hearts, and a base of operations for it’s main Disney villain, Maleficent.

Sora’s appearance is joined by several new Mii Fighter costumers including the Doom Slayer himself and two Splatoon inspired outfits.

Sora is confirmed to be the final character added to the Smash Bros Ultimate line-up, which has continued to be populated with additional fighters since the inclusion of Piranha Plant back in January 2019.

Since then, a variety of franchises have been represented including Minecraft, ARMS, Final Fantasy, Persona and Dragon Quest.

Prior to Sora’s reveal, Tekken was the last franchise to be given the Smash Bros treatment with Kazuya Mishima being added to the game – bringing his famous 10-hit combo with him.

Even though Smash Bros Ultimate’s DLC fighters have been drip-fed into the game over a period of several years, they were in fact chosen long before any of them were announced. Series creator Masahiro Sakurai detailed that the post-game fighters were chosen as early as November 2018.

In its time on the market, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has become one of the highest selling Nintendo Switch games ever, selling close to 25 million copies as of June this year.

The title received a four-star review from our gaming team, with the verdict explaining: “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most refined Smash yet. There’s a ridiculous amount of content here and, if you’re a Smash Bros. fan you should absolutely buy this. Unfortunately, the game loses something when it’s about anything more than its core local multiplayer experience.”