Amazon’s excellent Netflix-style Kindle Unlimited reading service normally costs £7.99 a month. Click the Black Friday deal below though and you’ll bag 3 months of the service for a mere £1.99.
For those who haven’t used the service before, Kindle Unlimited offers over 1 million books you’re free to binge on through the Kindle apps or a dedicated reader like the excellent Kindle Paperwhite 2018.
It’s not just books though, as Unlimited features a rotating selection of popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. It’s pretty much the ultimate package for bookworms and there’s no limit on the amount of content you can binge through each month. After your initial 3 months you’ll be charged £7.99 each month, however of course you can cancel anytime.
Featured in Kindle Unlimited are all the Harry Potter books – perfect if want to rekindle your love of the Wizarding World after seeing Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – along with other excellent series like DCI Ryan. There’s a load of titles to choose from and certainly something for everyone.
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Save £30 on this Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis. You still get a 12-month warranty making this a great choice.
If you’re looking for a device to really make the most of Kindle Unlimited with, Amazon has £30 off its brand-new Kindle Paperwhite 2018. You can pick this waterproof e-reader up for £89.99, as opposed to £119.99 and it’s an excellent deal. The Paperwhite also supports Audible books and you can listen to these via a Bluetooth speaker or headphones. You could also choose the pricier Kindle Oasis, however this isn’t currently available at a reduced price.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
A ridiculously good contract deal for the Galaxy S9 with a TCO of just £622.
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier with free AKG Y50BT Headphones
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier with free AKG Y50BT Headphones
£100 off the Gear S3 and free headphones worth another £120? Black Friday madness.
