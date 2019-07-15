Grab a Kindle Paperwhite with a huge $45 off for Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite is down to $84.99 for Prime Day – seeing over a third of the usual $129.99 RRP slashed off the price.

This amazing Prime Day deal puts the Kindle Paperwhite down to its lowest ever price – almost $50 below its usual RRP.

The Kindle Paperwhite is positioned in the middle of the Kindle range. A big selling point of the Paperwhite is that it’s waterproof (IPX8) – meaning you can use by water without worry, from reading by the pool to taking in a book while soaking in the tub.

The Kindle Paperwhite comes in two storage sizes, 8GB and 32GB. The 8GB is the model available with this Prime Day deal and should be more than plenty for most readers.

You won’t have to worry about finding it hard to read the Paperwhite when out in the sun either – coming with a 6-inch glare-free screen. The adjustable backlighting of the Kindle Paperwhite helps with this too. Kick up the brightness when outside or tone it down for when reading late at night. The screen provides a good quality image too – featuring a 300ppi resolution display.

Unlike most modern devices, e-readers are known to have really good battery life. You’ll be able to make good progress into your novels or whizz through plenty of magazines before needing to charge up.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we really think the Kindle Paperwhite is close to the best of the bunch when it comes to e-reading.

Our review said: “If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice and it remains the best overall one around.

It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. You’re not even losing much in other areas outside of design – unless you’re a huge fan of metal bodies and sharp edges”.

The Kindle Paperwhite really is an unmissable device, especially with this Prime Day deal. So, be quick if you want to pick up the Paperwhite for just $84.99.

