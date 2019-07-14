The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to a bargain £79.99 for Amazon Prime Day, with £40 knocked off the price.

This represents the lowest ever price for the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon, which usually retails for £119.99.

Kindle Paperwhite Deals Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB The Kindle Paperwhite hits the sweet spot for Amazon's e-readers, with a waterproof design, 6-inch display and 8GB storage to fit in all your favourite books, magazines, comics and audio books.

The Paperwhite is the mid-range Kindle, and the cheapest waterproof (IPX8) model of the three, letting you sit by the poolside or in the bath tub without fear of your device short circuiting.

You also get a 6-inch glare-free screen with a glorious 300ppi resolution with the Kindle Paperwhite.

And while the standard Kindle maxes out its capacity at 4GB, the Kindle Paperwhite on offer here doubles the storage to 8GB and so can fit a great deal more books, comics, magazines and audiobooks on the device so you’ll never be left without a novel halfway through your holidays.

The battery life should last readers weeks before they need to find a mains, which should mean you should be able to last the entire holiday on a single charge.

The adjustable lights also gives the Paperwhite enough versatility for readers to view the screen both indoors and outdoors despite how bright or dark it may be.

We were massive fans of the Kindle Paperwhite when we reviewed it, awarding a perfect 10 out 10 score. In our final verdict, we said, “If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice and it remains the best overall one around.”

Kindle Paperwhite Deals Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB The Kindle Paperwhite hits the sweet spot for Amazon's e-readers, with a waterproof design, 6-inch display and 8GB storage to fit in all your favourite books, magazines, comics and audio books.

So if you’re looking for an e-reader for your morning commutes or your summer holidays, we recommend going for this one following its new bargain £79.99 price, especially if you plan on sitting by the pool.

