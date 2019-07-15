Save £70 on a Kindle Oasis in Prime Day deal

The Kindle Oasis, the flagship in Amazon’s e-reader range, has seen a mighty £70 reduction for Amazon’s Prime Day.

This means the Kindle Oasis is available for just £249.99 during Amazon’s Prime Day, with the e-reader typically costing £320.

The Kindle Oasis boasts a slew of extra features compared to Amazon’s other e-readers, including page-turn buttons, an adjustable warm light and bigger 7-inch glare-free display.

With 32GB of storage, you’ll likely be able to store enough books, comics and magazines to last you an entire year, never mind a 2-week holiday. Meanwhile Audible support gives you access to over 200,000 audio books to add to your collection.

The battery life should also last multiple weeks, so only one charge should be required to get you through a holiday.

Like the Kindle Paperwight, the Oasis also features a waterproof design so you don’t need to be worried if you accidentally dunk it in the swimming pool or the bath tub.

We awarded the Kindle Oasis a 8 out of 10 score when we tested it, while saying in our verdict, “It’s expensive and a few of the design changes won’t suit all, but the bigger screen and waterproofing make it the perfect choice for die-hard e-reader fans.”

That said, a lot of our grievances with the Kindle Oasis came from the steep price, but with this Amazon Prime day reduction, this Amazon e-reader looks an even more attractive prospect.

For just £249.99, you’re getting the absolute best Kindle available, and you’re unlikely to see this e-reader with a better price throughout the year.

