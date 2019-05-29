Best Kindle and Fire Tablets Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019

Bookworms and gadget enthusiasts alike unite. Prime Day 2019 is on the way and we’re preparing you with all the details you need to ensure you’re benefitting from the best deals going.

Whether you constantly have your nose in a book, or want a more comfortable browsing experience than staring beadily at your smartphone screen, we’re bringing you the best deals across Amazon’s Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets.

As Amazon’s very own exclusive sales event, it comes as no surprise their own line of sparkly devices are likely to enjoy some appealing price cuts. So whether you’re looking to have a whole library locked away in one portable gadget, or the ability to do all that smartphone goodness on something with a slightly larger screen, this is the hub for you.

Bringing together all the top Kindle and Fire tablet offers you want to know about, we’ll constantly be updating this page in the run up and on Amazon Prime Day 2019. Mark this page for future reference and may the saving gods be ever in your favour.

Best Amazon Kindle Deals – What offers are available now

Best Amazon Fire Tablet Deals – What offers are available now

Kindle and Fire Tablet Deals from Other Retailers

If you haven’t locked in on a great deal, it might be that there are other deals elsewhere to peak your interest of the Kindle or Fire tablet of your dreams.

What are the Differences Between a Kindle and a Fire Tablet?

Admittedly, you could enjoy the best of both worlds by buying a Fire tablet over a Kindle, however if you are an avid reader then you’ll be sure to tell the difference. The Amazon Kindle offers the comfortable reading experience without the added weight of a physical book. In a neat, simple casing, the glare-free screen allows for a like-paper experience. With the option of backlights across all Amazon’s current Kindle models, you also have the versatility of still reading in darker conditions without those harmful blue lights from standard screens that might keep you up and restless at night.

On the other hand, the Fire tablets can offer you the endless library of the Kindle store and then some. Working much like any other tablet, stream to your hearts content, from Prime services like Prime Video and Amazon Music, or your other favourite apps like Spotify and Netflix. With the tablet, you can also browse the web, benefit from front and rear-facing cameras and even conduct video calls. With some models, the Fire tab even comes with Alexa hands-free. Both top-notch devices, it really comes down to the type of person you are and what exactly you want form your new gadget.

Are Fire Tablets Good for Children?

Amazon is going to great lengths to ease the stress for anxious parents. Whether you’re worried about screen time or the fragility of a tablet in the sticky hands of your child, Amazon really has thought of everything when it comes to its range of Fire tablets, with releases of specifically child friendly editions. Kitted out in a kid-proof case, the kids editions are all the trimmings of the Amazon Fire tablet models, just with a protective bubble around it.

But what are those child-friendly features? The Amazon Fire tabs come with one year of Kids Unlimited, including books, games and videos ideal for little ones. You also have the ability to set parental controls, limiting what they see and the time they spend on it. The best part? Amazon is so sure of the durability of this product, purchasing a kids edition Fire tablet comes with a two-year guarantee, meaning if your little ones break it you can return it and get a new one.

