Black Friday Kindle Deals: Save £30 on the excellent Paperwhite 2018

Best Black Friday Kindle Deals: Black Friday is here and if you’re looking for a new e-reader this festive season you’ve come to the right place.
Best Kindle Paperwhite 2018 Deal – £30 off, now £89.99
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Save £30 on this Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis. You still get a 12-month warranty making this a great choice.
The current killer Kindle Paperwhite deal gives you a £30 saving on the excellent, and just released, 2018 version of the Kindle Paperwhite. You can now bag it for £89.99.
In the review of the new Paperwhite we said, “If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice. It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. Nor are you losing much in other areas outside of design.”
“The regular Kindle is cheaper at £49.99, but it lacks the lit display and many of the higher-end features that are present here. For the ultimate e-reader at an impressive price, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is tough to beat.”
Best Kindle Deals
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Save £30 on this Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis. You still get a 12-month warranty making this a great choice.
Best Kindle Oasis deals
Kindle Oasis Deals
Kindle Oasis E-reader - Graphite, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Kindle Oasis E-reader - Graphite, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
If you want the higher specced Kindle you're going to have to pay more. This model has a larger display and a sleeker design.
The Kindle family itself is as broad and diverse as it’s ever been, with three current offerings covering a range of price points. Thankfully, Amazon’s virtual e-reader monopoly doesn’t preclude the possibility of getting a great deal on any of these. Indeed, the online retailer is always offering fresh incentives to join the Kindle brigade.
Occasionally, you’ll even find a great Kindle deal from the retailer other than Amazon itself, such as Currys or John Lewis. Depending on your priorities, it’s now possible to get a genuinely cheap Kindle.
You can pay an extra £10 with the basic Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite deals to remove the Special Offers feature – sponsored screensavers that display when the Kindle is in sleep mode. It’s worth knowing in case you’re after a peaceful and ad-free reading experience. When buying from Amazon, just select that option below the price details.
Best Cheap Black Friday Kindle deals: Which Kindle should you buy?
The humble e-reader has come a long way since the first-generation launched in all of its greyscale, QWERTY keyboard-clad glory back in 2007 (yep, it really is 11 years since the Kindle was born). There are currently 3 models available to buy brand new, all sporting touchscreens, Wi-Fi, vastly improved displays and features galore.
First up is the basic Kindle, a budget crowdpleaser at just £59.99. It has a 6-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and a nice long battery life. Then there’s the aforementioned all-new Kindle Paperwhite, resplendent with a built-in light, glare-free screen and fast performance and new water-resistance. It’s available with Wi-Fi only, or both Wi-Fi and 4G. The Paperwhite has recently been updated and it now packs a flush display, Audible support and a thinner design. It currently retails for £119.99.
If you’re serious about your reading tech, the Kindle Oasis is the priciest and most feature-rich Kindle going. It’s a much slimmed down version of the Kindle Voyage, and Amazon is about to roll out a newly updated version complete with waterproofing, a high-res display and an adaptive front light. Prices start at £229 for the Wi-Fi only version.
Now defunct is the Kindle Voyage, which came with haptic sensors, a sharp 300 pixels-per-inch display and adaptive front light. It was sleek, skinny and perfect for the avid traveller, but it’s now been replaced by the aforementioned Oasis. You can still pick up a reconditioned model if you look around though but not directly through Amazon.
More Black Friday content
- Black Friday Amazon Echo
- Black Friday Tablets
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.