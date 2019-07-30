Killstreaks are making a comeback in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – and here’s our first look

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that killstreaks are set to return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s online multiplayer.

Having been absent from previous entries in the first-person shooter series in favour of scorestreaks and other accumulating rewards, the classic is making a comeback in the 2019 reimagining. It feels like a back-to-basics approach is being taken, and that’s definitely not a bad thing.

Posting on social media, the official Call of Duty account provided a healthy glimpse at the title’s killstreak rewards, confirming their return alongside a few distinct examples. And before you ask, Juggernaut is indeed coming back.

We’ve compiled all three of the confirmed killstreaks and what they are capable of below, including some new faces and returning favourites:

Killstreak – Call in a care package that contains the Juggernaut assault gear

Infantry Assault Vehicle – Manned light infantry assault vehicle with a .50 cal machine gun on top

– White Phosphorus – Cover the battlefield with white smoke flare canisters that will disorient the enemy, and burn any that wander too close.

Instead of increasing your health while close to death like in the original Modern Warfare and its sequels, this iteration will deliver an advanced set of armour to the player. This also teases the return of Care Packages as their own individual killstreak.

The other two are complete newcomers to the series, although sound like they’ll come in handy while sprinting about the battlefield. Wonder if we’ll see the Tactical Nuke make a return alongside some other big hitters, too?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is due to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 25, acting as one of the biggest releases this year. Unlike 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it will contain a solo campaign alongside traditional multiplayer and a brand-new, yet to be unveiled mode.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More