Killing them cheaply – Hitman 2 has dropped in price to just £19.99

In the gaming deal of the century (not hyperboles here), Hitman 2 has fallen to the ridiculously low price of just £19.99, but be quick, it’s selling fast.

Over at Argos, Christmas has come early as someone has decided to kick Hitman 2’s price to the curb, dropping from £39.99 to just £19.99. That’s an insane saving of £20 to be had on one of the most feature packed games of 2018. Simply put, it’s a deal that’s not to be missed.

Insane Hitman 2 Deal Hitman 2 (PS4) Fulfil your sadistic dreams of becoming an assassin with the cheapest price for Hitman 2 yet, saving you an amazing £20. What's not to love? Hitman 2 (Xbox One) Fulfil your sadistic dreams of becoming an assassin with the cheapest price for Hitman 2 yet, saving you an amazing £20. What's not to love?

Fans of the 2016 Hitman reboot will know exactly what to expect here – another round of brilliantly intricate levels which implore you to get creative as you try to take down the target at hand.

Stepping back into the shoes of Agent 47 is as exhilarating as ever, but if you missed out on the previous entry then fear not, Hitman 2 features also features all the levels from 2016’s Hitman – meaning that you’re essentially getting two games for the (much lower than usual) price of one. Not too shabby.

If you’re still not completely convinced, then allow me to quote our Hitman 2 review: “Each of these (new) locations is like an onion, inviting you to peel away at its layers. One map, which dumps you into American suburbia is a great example. at first glance you’ll see your targets fortified house, and the nearby security hub of his dedicated protection team. Look closer and you’ll see a mailman, garbage disposal guys, a cake business.”

Players also get to enjoy free additional content into the future, with the recent Elusive Targets mission giving you the chance to take down the indestructible man himself, Sean Bean.

If the opportunity to take down Ned Stark isn’t enough of a sell, just remember that this is the lowest price yet for Hitman 2 and as such, it is likely to sell out in no time.

