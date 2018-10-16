Kill time today with this browser-based Halloween game

Ahead of Friday’s heavily anticipated release of the Halloween sequel, a browser-based game has appeared that’ll let you try to outrun Michael Myers.

To celebrate the launch of the Halloween sequel, ignoring the continuity of the other sequels to become the now canonical second film in the series, and having involvement from horror master John Carpenter himself, this neat little game has appeared online.

Of course, killer Michael Myers best video game outing is as DLC in kill-’em-up Dead By Daylight but this little five minute game has the benefit of being playable on your PC or even your phone, providing a brief respite from the monotony of the work day by being chased by a malevolent killer.

The game is fairly simple: tap in time with swinging bar at the start of the game to pick up lives before you sprint away from Myers, tapping left and right — or using your left and right arrow keys on a keyboard — to avoid obstacles. It’s a brief distraction, but getting your best possible time is addictive.

Spin-off games for big titles have always been a little contentious, especially for those of us that remember the shenanigans and if this lighter bite has you in the mood for something a bit more horrific, our list of best horror games should keep you scared every night between here and Christmas.

Related: Best PC Games

Still, while we’re bragging, I managed to survive for over four minutes, so if you ever need someone to run away from a killer on your behalf, give me a call.

How long did you manage to hold out? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews