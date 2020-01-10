A key OnePlus 8 detail will be revealed on Monday – here’s what we know

OnePlus will reveal a new kind of screen tech that will likely appear on its next flagship next Monday.

The news broke last night when invites to a OnePlus event in China started circulating. The reason for the event hasn’t been fully revealed and a OnePlus spokesperson told Trusted Reviews to “wait until Monday” when asked for more information.

The image used on the invite – which has since been posted on Chinese social media site Weibo – indicates the event will focus on a new form of screen technology.

The news follows widespread rumblings the firm is working on custom 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen tech. The tech is expected to appear on the fabled OnePlus 8 smartphone later this year, replacing the first gen 90Hz panel seen on last year’s OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T phones.

If accurate the screen would be significantly smoother to use and more reactive while gaming than most competing smartphones. None of this is official, however.

Related: The best phones you can buy right now

The event comes just after OnePlus unveiled a new Concept One reference design smartphone. The concept phone was shown at the CES trade show in Las Vegas earlier this week. The Concept One demoed a new “disappearing camera” design. The design uses colour shifting glass to make the front and rear camera lenses invisible to the naked eye when not in use.

OnePlus is one of many smartphone manufacturers expected to release a 120Hz refresh rate phone this year. Rumblings suggest Samsung is working on a custom 120Hz Super AMOLED display for its fabled Galaxy S11 – also referred to as the Galaxy S20 – line of smartphones. The phones are expected to make their debut at Samsung’s Unpacked event next month.

Industry rumblings suggest Apple is also working to load its next iPhone 12 family of phones with 120Hz screens.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…