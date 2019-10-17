A key Galaxy S11 detail may have just ‘leaked’

The Galaxy S11 may have an atypical 20:9 aspect ratio screen, according to a mysterious new benchmark filing.

The benchmark was spotted by writers at Galaxy Club earlier this week. The listing doesn’t explicitly refer to the mysterious phone as the Galaxy 11, but the writers suggest the SM-G416U codename is markedly similar to the ones used on past Samsung flagships.

A move to a 20:9 aspect ratio would give the Galaxy S11 will have a longer screen than the firm’s current Galaxy S10. Making phone screen’s longer and thinner has been an ongoing trend in the world of smartphones.

Sony famously started giving its phones, like the Xperia 1, 21:9 aspect ratios, arguing it makes handsets better for watching modern movies – which are generally mastered that way.

Excited? Don’t be. We here at Trusted Reviews would take the “leak” with a pinch of salt. Even if the device does have something to do with the Galaxy S11, it doesn’t mean the final phone will have the same specs as those described in the benchmark filing.

Companies swap out parts and tweak designs constantly when making new phones, and it’s highly unlikely Samsung’s finalised its next flagship’s design and specs at this point.

Even if it is true we’d be more excited to hear about Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy S11’s screen refresh rate and camera tech.

The Galaxy S10 is a great phone, but it doesn’t have the all screen, high refresh rate tech seen on competing phones, like the OnePlus 7T Pro. It also doesn’t match key competitors, like the Pixel 3a and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, when it comes to photo quality.

We’d love to see Samsung address these issues on the Galaxy S11. To find out what else we’d like to see in the Galaxy S11 check out our “What Samsung needs to do to beat the iPhone in 2020” feature.

