KEF’s LSX II wireless system is the ideal companion for TVs

KEF has announced the arrival of its LSX II Wireless HiFi System, a compact pair of standmount speakers enhanced by the addition of HDMI and USB-C connections.

Each LSX II speaker uses a version of KEF’s 11th gen Uni-Q driver that’s been specially designed for the loudspeaker. The tweeter is placed at the “precise acoustic centre of the woofer” to recreate how sound is produced naturally, the design aims to eliminate the traditional sweet spot by delivering “accurate, pristine sound” to all listeners.

With 200W of power behind it, the tweeter and woofer are powered by their own dedicated amplifier, and the audio performance is further enhanced over the award-winning original with the Music Integrity Engine. It’s been optimised for use with the Uni-Q driver to deliver better timing, clarity along with a tighter, more accurate sound.

The addition of HDMI ARC and a high-quality USB-C input opens up the sources that can be used with the LSX II, with TVs now on the menu along with connections for a turntable, games console, CD player and others. A dedicated sub output means a subwoofer can be added to provide extra weight to low frequencies.

The KEF Connect app opens up avenues on the streaming side, with Amazon Music, Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer and Internet radio integration, plus Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google’s Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity offer alternative ways of sending audio to the speaker. The system is Roon Ready and with AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Roon, there’s the option of grouping multiple speakers together in a multi-room set-up to play music around the home. There’s support for connection to NAS drives and file support is up to 24-bit/384kHz (PCM), DSD and full MQA rendering, which will be especially useful for playing Tidal Masters tracks.

Dig further into the app and there’s a Room EQ DSP to fine-tune the LSX II’s sound to room and taste. The app will walk you though the set-up and controls, with ‘Normal’ mode designed to talky you the process of calibrating the performance with easy questions. Add a subwoofer and the Room EQ adds subwoofer pre-sets for improved integration of bass.

Available in five finishes, the system comes in Mineral White and Lava Red models come with matte satin and high-gloss finish respectively, while Carbon Black and Cobalt Blue feature a specially designed fabric from Danish textile designer Kvadrat. There’s also the Soundwave by Terence Conran Edition, which features a ‘soundwave’ pattern woven into the Kvadrat fabric with Conran’s signature blue on the speaker port and driver. The speakers compatible with KEF’s S1 floor stand, P1 desk pad and B1 wall bracket.

Priced at £1199, the KEF LSX II Wireless HiFi System is due to go on sale June 23rd.