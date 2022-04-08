KEF brings its audio expertise to new Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV

KEF and Lotus’ partnership has another new collaboration to talk about with the British company bringing a high-end audio system to the all-electric Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV.

The Eletre Hyper-SUV is the first of Lotus’ new breed of “pure electric SUVs” that takes the core principles Lotus has developed from its sports car design and engineering and moulds them into a new lifestyle car.

A 4WD SUV with a battery capacity over 100kWh (which is good for about 370 miles) and 600hp at its disposal, the Eletre hits a number of firsts for Lotus. It’s the sports car company’s first five-door production car, its first model outside of its sports car segments, and the first lifestyle EV.

Forgive us, though, as we’re more interested in the sound system, which is another in a growing list of car manufacturers getting into bed with audio brands to deliver immersive in-car audio experiences. The standard audio system is called KEF Premium and features a 1380-watt 15-speaker system with the company’s Uni-Q speaker (which aims to deliver a hyper-realistic sound experience) and surround sound technology.

If that’s not enough, then KEF is offering customers the option to upgrade to the KEF Reference. This is a 2160-watt 23-speaker system that also includes the Uni-Q and 3D surround sound technology. The Reference speaker system also features the Uni-Core technology, which KEF says is a ‘pioneering new approach’ to speaker and subwoofer design that ‘redefines size versus performance. Both the KEF Premium and Reference in-car audio systems feature partially exposed speakers in the doors that add to the aesthetics of the car’s visuals. You can see how it looks in the image above.

There’s no mention of prices but it is expected that the Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV will go on sale in 2023. You can head over to the Lotus’ website to reserve and configure a model now.