KEF announces new Q Series speakers with MAT technology

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

KEF has announced the successor its Q series range of speakers with the introduction of the Q Series with MAT technology.

This marks the ninth iteration of the Q series speaker since 1991 (and the first since 2017), adding the MAT technology that’s been making its way across KEF’s premium speakers of late.

MAT, in case you didn’t know, stands for Metamaterial Absorption Technology; which sounds like something you might hear in a superhero film but in the context of KEF’s speakers it’s a “highly complex maze-like structure” wherein each of the channels absorbs a specific frequency. This then acts as an “acoustic black hole” that KEF claims absorbs 99% of the unwated sound that comes from the rear of the tweeter driver, creating a purer, more natural performance.

The new speaker also features the 12th generation of KEF’s Uni-Q driver array, with this latest gen featuring a redesign of the crossover (again for a more natural performance). The reingineered tweeter gap damper acts to reduce resonances and imperfections, resulting in improved clarity and detail. Distortion has also been reduced with the tweeter driver while the Flexible Decoupling Chassis KEF engineered with its Blade speakers reduces colouration in the midrange frequency range.

We should mention by now that the new Q Series range features eight models. This includes the Q11 Meta and Q7 Meta floorstanding speakers: Q Concerto Meta, Q3 Meta, and Q1 Meta standmount speakers. There is a Q6 Meta centre channel speaker, Q8 Meta upfiring speakers for a surround sound system, and the Q4 Meta wall speakers. There’s also the option of B2 wall-bracket for the Q3 and Q1 Meta speakers.

You can choose to make a stereo channel set-up for hi-fi or a multi-channel cinema surround system with these options.

Finishes include satin black, satin white and walnut colour options.

Pricing is as follows:

  • Q Concerto Meta 3-way bookshelf speaker​: £1099/pair 
  • Q1 Meta Compact 2-way bookshelf speaker​: £499/pair 
  • Q3 Meta 2-way bookshelf speaker​: £649 / pair 
  • Q7 Meta 3-way floorstanding speaker​: £1399/pair 
  • Q11 Meta Flagship 3-way floorstanding speaker: £1999/pair 
  • Q4 Meta 2-way on-wall speaker: £349/piece 
  • Q6 Meta 3-way centre channel speaker​: £699/piece
  • Q8 Meta Dolby Atmos surround speaker: £599/pair   
  • PQ1 Plinth Spike Kit for Q11 Meta or Q7 Meta: £69/set 
  • SQ1 Floor Stands for Q Concerto Meta, Q3 Meta or Q1 Meta: £275/pair 
  • B2 Wall Bracket for Q3 Meta or Q1 Meta: £35/pair

