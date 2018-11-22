Keep your teeth cleaner with this Oral-B Genius 9000 Black Friday deal

High-end electric toothbrushes give you more modes and features for complete oral hygiene. Now, you don’t have to spend a lot more to get the best, with the £89.99 Oral-B Genius 9000.

When we reviewed the Oral-B Genius 9000, we said that it was the best oscillating electric toothbrush that we’d ever seen. Excellent cleaning and dirty removal ensured that the toothbrush got top marks.

It’s also one of the most feature-packed toothbrushes that we’ve reviewed, too. It has six cleaning modes, including whitening, gum care and tongue cleaning. You also get a travel case that can be used to charge your toothbrush on the move, complete with a USB port so you can charge your other devices, too.

Smart, the Oral-B Genius 9000 can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, with the app tracking how well you brush your teeth and giving you pointers on how to improve brushing. The net result should be that you have cleaner teeth.

We originally reviewed the toothbrush at £199.99, but it’s now available for £89.99. Looking at recent Amazon pricing, that’s the lowest price for the toothbrush yet, with the toothbrush typically available for £150.

