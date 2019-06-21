The ideal colour scheme for a summer full of sun, you can now get the Fire 7 Tablet in vibrant yellow and save a third on this refurbished version directly from Amazon. Pay just £29.99 instead of its original price point of £44.99.

Six weeks of uninterrupted childcare is coming and it might be time to start considering how you’re going to keep your offspring occupied. With this refurbished Fire 7 Tablet, there will be plenty for them to do and it won’t cost you a fortune either.

Down to just £29.99, there’s no need to be concerned about its ‘refurbished’ status. Spruced up by the retailer itself, you can expect this product to work and look just like new and at a fraction of the price. Still not convinced? It also comes with a one-year warranty so you can rest easy.

Packed with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, expect a swift performance that’ll see quick app launch and smooth gameplay, ideal for kids that want it and want it now. Eight hours of battery life to boot, the fun never needs to stop.

A great feature of the Fire 7 Tablet is that you’re not limited to just the storage it comes with. This refurbished model might only have 8GB of storage, but you can benefit from the microSD slot where you can gain as much as 256GB of extra storage, a real plus point to those sick of the limits of say the iPad.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, the Fire 7 Tablet is a great alternative to buying the far pricier Echo Show. With a 7-inch display and Alexa built-in to see to all your needs, you can pull up that TV show you’ve been watching, make a video call or request to see a live smart camera feed with just your voice and not so much as a swish of a finger.

A powerful little gadget, enjoy this previous gen yellow Fire 7 Tablet and save a tasty 33% on its original RRP before it’s gone.

