Swann has unveiled its newest security range which includes a 4K camera with crime-deterring sirens and spotlights.

The top of the new line is Swann’s Day/Night 4K Spotlight NVR Camera. Swann touts this camera as the “ultimate crime prevention tool” and it certainly does sound impressive on paper.

The Spotlight NVR is hooked up to premium network video recorders, providing crystal clear 4K ultra HD video in the daytime and full colour footage at night and the camera has excellent night vision, able to pick up footage of up to 60m in ambient light and 45m in total darkness.

A set of ultra-bright 300 lumen spotlights provide amble motion-sensing capabilities and the camera is kitted out with a blaring siren to properly spook anyone lurking around your property.

The camera also comes with mobile alerts and two-way audio functionality so you can be notified when someone is spotted outside your house and personally tell them to go away.

The next piece of kit in the range is the Day/Night 5MP Spotlight DVR Camera. This camera is capable of capturing 5 megapixel super HD resolution footage, nearly two and a half times clearer than the 1080p device.

The Spotlight DVR features Swann’s signature combo of heat and motion sensors, two spotlights and is capable of picking up on the important details thanks to built-in digital zoom.

The last and the most wallet-friendly in the range is the Day/Night 1080p Sensor Warning Light Camera. This camera records footage in full HD, with colour night vision of up to 10m when its lights are switched on and black and white infrared recording of up to 30m when they’re off.

The company has also unveiled its new platform – Swann Security – to make controlling your security system and reviewing your footage on the go faster and easier. The app encompasses both wired and wireless security products and can cover multiple sites, meaning the entire range is controllable within a single platform.

Swann Security allows users to stream live video and receive notifications and it fully integratable with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. The app also features smart video analytics, including Line Crossing, Intrusion and Static Object Detection to highlight all the action as well as smart mobile alerts that can be triggered by the heat and movement of people and cars.

“At Swann, we are committed to simplifying home security for daily life”, said VP of Marketing Jeremy Stewart. “Consumers want smart security solutions that prevent crime, interconnect with one another, and offer value with no recurring fees, and this is what we are delivering with the new Swann Security products”.

The Day/Night 4K Spotlight NVR Camera, Day/Night 5MP Spotlight DVR Camera and Day/Night 1080p Sensor Warning Light Camera are available now from Swann’s website at £199.99, £129.99 and £69.99, respectively.

