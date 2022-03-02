Kaspersky is launching four new subscription-based security plans

Cybersecurity brand Kaspersky has announced four new subscription tiers for anyone looking to boost their security online.

The new product line will include a completely new user interface and experience and offer consumer protection in security, privacy, performance and identity, with new values for new threats and solutions.

The four tiers are Basic, Standard, Plus and Premium, with the latter being the most feature-packed tier for the best protection.

Kaspersky Basic

Kaspersky Basic offers triple-layer security protection to detect and block threats in real-time.

Features in this tier include scan, safe browsing, file anti-virus, pre-Kaspersky virus removal and Microsoft Window troubleshooting and emergency recovery.

The Basic plan is only available on Windows devices.

Kaspersky Standard

Kaspersky Standard packs extended security features, including anti-phishing, two-way firewall, network attack blocker and intrusion prevention.

It also features performance tools, including quick startup, PC speedup, unused apps, large files, duplicates, and do not disturb and game modes, along with core privacy functionalities such as stalkerware detection, double protection for webcam and mic, adware remover and anti-banner.

Kaspersky Standard works with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices.

Kaspersky Plus

The Plus tier includes all of Kaspersky’s features across security, performance and privacy. This includes everything from Kaspersky standard, along with a few more privacy and performance features.

Added privacy features include Kaspersky VPN, account check, devices on my network, password manager, file shredder and secret vault, while performance features include HD health monitor and backup and restore.

Plus is available on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.

Kaspersky Premium

Finally, there’s Kaspersky Premium. This tier includes everything found in the Basic, Standard and Plus plans, along with a handful of identity features.

These include scam and prevention assistance and access to Kaspersky’s identity theft resolution service. Premium users will also receive identity theft insurance and exclusive premium support services.

Kaspersky Premium works with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.

Kaspersky Internet Security is actually our top choice of all the best antivirus software we’ve tried out here at Trusted Reviews. The brand earned our praise for its super-accurate malware detection and useful tools. It’s also easy to avoid auto-renewing the service, which is always appreciated as the price can be bumped up from time-to-time.

We haven’t had the opportunity to test out the new subscription tiers just yet, but its good to hear they’ll be capable of responding to new threats and challenges as Kaspersky changes its approach to security subscriptions.