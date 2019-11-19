Karl Pilkington, best known for his starring titular role in ‘An Idiot Abroad’ slipped up, sharing a pirated version of his series ‘Sick of It’.

With series 2 of Sick of It inbound, Pilkington was trying to share series one with fans, in an attempt to increase the uptake of the new episodes. However, the version he shared was an illegally pirated copy, available on Vimeo. You can see his post below.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus

Pilkington’s series aired on Sky, as will the follow up, and the broadcasting company has gained quite a reputation for chasing up purveyors of pirate copies. Clearly Pilkington didn’t get the memo.

The video posted on Vimeo still seems to work so Sky hasn’t taken action yet. Equally, the post is still available on Pilkington’s page, reading simply: “For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. Here’s an episode. Series 2 soon.”

The story doesn’t quite end there though, Pilkington went a step further, copying the link into the comments sections on his page, in response to eager fans. He’s been doing so for a while. Using the same link.

He’s really going to some lengths to share a link that effectively cheats him out of money. Maybe it’s a loss he was willing to take in order to get the word out ahead of series 2? Maybe he was even sharing ‘in character’? In all fairness, it’s far more likely that he just didn’t realised this was a pirated version.

Related: Netflix vs Amazon

Sick of It series one saw Pilkington finally cast aside his moaning village idiot routine, to reveal something a little deeper. The series sees Karl play a fictionalised version of himself. Two infact. Two Karls, one his reasonably well-mannered physical form, the other his grumpy subconscious, do battle and ask: Which thoughts are really his?

Pilkington not only stars in the series, but also wrote it alongside Richard Yee. It’s an impressive departure from his days as a tedious Ricky Gervais’ support act.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…