Kano’s new kit lets kids build their own Surface Go

The Kano PC is an 11.6 inch touchscreen computer with one major twist: it’s so simple a kid can build it.

The company is partnering with Microsoft to release the first build-it-yourself computer capable of officially running Windows 10.

The PC is designed to teach school children aged six and up how to code from scratch. Kids first learn how to build the computer through a LEGO-inspired storybook and then continue their education using exclusive built-in software such as the Kano App and Make Art.

Speaking to Engadget, Kano co-founder and CEO Alex Klein called the project “the most complex product development process we’ve done to date”.

The Kano PC is the first build-it yourself computer officially permitted to run Windows 10 and the first of Kano’s computers to abandon its Raspberry Pi-compatible Kano OS. The idea behind the jump to Windows is to prevent teachers from having to purchase two computers – one for coding and one for other school work.

“You get a computer and it’s also this end-to-end coding and making experience”, said Klein. “Rather than suggesting that you have to buy a Raspberry Pi-based computer and put that in the corner of the classroom, and then also have your Windows computers or Chromebooks for the rest of the curriculum. [We’re] trying to unify that into one experience”.

By running the computer in Windows 10’s S mode, kids can access the internet safely and only download apps available on the Microsoft Store. Security and performance are prioritised to make the Kano PC a safe place for kids to learn. The device can run tons of software including Microsoft Office, How Computers Work, Make Art, Kano App, Paint 3D, Microsoft Teams, Kano Projects and even Fortnite.

The sleek keyboard cover is also a big change from the clunkier plastic keyboard that comes with Kano’s other devices, leaving the device looking like a kid-friendly Microsoft Surface Go.

The computer runs on a 1.44 GHz Quad core Intel Atom x5-78350 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

It comes with an HDMI port, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack ensuring that the computer is ready to work as a regular laptop once you’re done building it. Many of the parts are even replaceable so the computer is sure to last a long time in the classroom.

The Kano PC is available for pre-order now on Kano’s website for £299.99.