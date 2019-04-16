Juventus vs Ajax Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Ajax and Juventus meet at the Allianz Stadium in Turin tonight for the crucial second leg of their Champions League quarter final tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Juventus vs Ajax online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam six days ago, with Cristiano Ronaldo putting the Old Lady ahead with a flying header, before David Neres curled in a beautiful equaliser straight after the break.

It’ll be interesting to see what tactics the Bianconeri adopt tonight. They may be (by far) the better resourced club, they may have Ronaldo, and they may be playing at home, but Ajax played them off the park last week. The Dutch side just didn’t take their chances.

A goalless draw would be enough for Max Allegri’s side to progress, and they wouldn’t necessarily be above parking the bus, but their back line isn’t what it used to be.

Dusan Tadic has been outstanding this season, as have Hakim Ziyech and Matthijs de Ligt, and neutrals everywhere will be desperate to see this young, vibrant side progress before it’s inevitably torn apart this summer.

However, Ajax’s Barcelona-bound talisman, Frenkie de Jong, picked up a knock over the weekend and might not be fully up to speed.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s match will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

And Juve, of course, are more than Cristiano Ronaldo. Douglas Costa lit up last week’s game with an outrageous bit of skill, and Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala are always dangerous.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

