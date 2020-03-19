Just Eat to ease UK restaurant struggles with fee-free feeds

Just Eat wants to make life a little easier on the thousands of British restaurants seeking to ride out some incredibly challenging weeks and months ahead.

The take-away service has announced a month-long support package for its 35,000+ UK restaurants, which the company says is worth over £10m. It is removing commissions on collection orders until April 19, while it is also furnishing partner restaurants with a 33% rebate on past collection orders.

For eateries yet to hook-up with Just Eat, sign-up fees will be waived (other conditions will still apply), which should help some restaurants find a new avenue to get their grub to hungry Brits. Just Eat will also continue to pay out to its partners every week, in order to ensure the under-fire industry has a little more cash on hand.

Of course, if all the restaurants go out of business, then so does Just Eat, so it’s probably in the firm’s best interests to support the industry, rather than a grand act of philanthropy.

Here’s what the firm’s UK managing director Andrew Kenny has to say about it (via TechCrunch): “These are some of the most challenging times the restaurants we work with have ever been through. We want to show our support and help them to keep their doors open, so they can focus on doing what they do best — delivering food to people across the UK every day. We know our Restaurant Partners are worried about their teams — from chefs to delivery drivers — and these measures will go some way to helping them maintain their operations and support their people.

“The food delivery industry has a crucial role to play at this time of national crisis and it is only right that as the market leader in the UK Just Eat steps up to help our independent partners so they can keep delivering for the communities that need them.”

