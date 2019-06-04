Jurassic World is coming to Netflix as you’ve never seen it before

If the critically-panned Jurassic World sequel didn’t dampen your enthusiasm for the iconic dinosaur franchise, Netflix is preparing to brighten up your 2020. Failing that, it’ll probably please the younger members of your household.

Yes, Netflix has announced a new Jurassic World animated TV series will begin streaming next year. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous exists on the same timeline as the 2015 film and pledges a whole host of dino-themed capers, albeit minus the gore of the big screen instalments.

However, this isn’t likely to be some cheap animated cash-in, it’s bring made by Dreamworks Animation of How To Train Your Dragon and Shrek fame, and has the orginal Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg as an executive producer.

“Hold onto your butts – Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is coming in 2020,” Netflix Family wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “The animated series, set at the same time as the 2015 film, follows a group of teens at a new adventure camp where absolutely nothing goes wrong. Just kidding: dinosaurs.”

Let’s just hope it goes the way everyone expects, with the kids having to evade the dinosaurs, rather than it going the Denver The Last Dinosaur route and having them befriend their prehistoric counterparts. The first teaser trailer seems to suggest we’re on the right track because there’s a raptor apparently trying to eat one of them.

All things considered, it’s perhaps surprising it has taken until now to see a Jurassic Park cartoon get the green light. At the height of the franchise’s popularity after the 1993 original, an animated series would have been a massive hit, and much cheaper to make than all of those robotic dinosaurs.

However, considering the special place 80s/90s kids have in their hearts for The Land Before Time, perhaps it’s best Spielberg didn’t encroach.

Fingers crossed for a Goldblum cameo this time around.