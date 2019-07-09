Juice up your gadgets with this phenomenal £22.99 Micro SD card deal

SD Cards are a little bit like the electronic equivalent of socks. No one wants to spend the money on them, but you do need them.

Unlock socks, SD cards do occasionally get heavily discounted, giving you the chance to ease your pain by getting your portable memory incredibly cheaply, because if anything can salve the burn of spending money on mundane objects (Cleaning supplies, pegs for the washing line, stamps and the padlock you have to buy to secure your gym locker all count) it’s getting a cracking deal.

MyMemory are selling a 256GB Micro SD card for just £22.99, which is a stonking saving considering they usually go for £39.99. You can even get two for just £45, meaning you’re getting a pair for just £5 more than you would usually be getting one. Did I mention that these cards will ship with adaptors to allow them to be plugged into just about any SD slot, and there’s a lifetime warranty included? It’s everything you could want with your SD card.

You’ll likely already know what a Micro SD card does, but at 256GB, you can store a pretty immense amount of photos, videos, music and apps on your device, whether it’s a tablet, phone or even a Nintendo Switch, meaning it’s the perfect compliment for a whole host of electronics deals that might come up with Prime Day just around the corner.

It’s a solid deal for a solid product. Pick up a couple of these Micro SD cards now, and with the lifetime warranty you’ll likely never have to worry about SD card storage again, which is a gift that just keeps on giving. Sadly, you’ll still have to keep buying socks. No gadget deals will protect you from that, and from all of us here at Team Trusted, we’re sorry about that.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More