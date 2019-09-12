‘Joker’ left cackling after Android malware is downloaded half a million times

A trojan known as ‘the Joker’ has been spotted swiping data and automating ad clicks from more than 20 apps in the Google Play Store.

The virus was discovered and named after the iconic Batman villain by CSIS Security Group security researcher Aleksejs Kuprins. Kuprins discovered that the malware had been planted in a total of 24 apps on the Google Play Store, including photography apps, messaging services and security apps − even an antivirus app and a VPN app.

Related: Best free antivirus

The trojan is designed to steal money from under victims’ noses by secretly clicking on background ads within the apps. The malware then accesses the user’s texts to sign them up to paid services and confirm monthly transactions.

“This strategy works by automating the necessary interaction with the premium offer’s webpage, entering the operator’s offer code, then waiting for a SMS message with a confirmation code and extracting it using regular expressions,” explained Kuprins.

“Finally, the Joker submits the extracted code to the offer’s webpage, in order to authorize the premium subscription.”

The 24 apps were downloaded over 472,000 times collectively and targeted 37 countries, including the UK and the US.

The number of devices that continue to be affected is currently unknown but if you have any of the following apps on your Android, you should uninstall them immediately:

Advocate Wallpaper

Age Face

Altar Message

Antivirus Security – Security Scan

Beach Camera

Board picture editing

Certain Wallpaper

Climate SMS

Collate Face Scanner

Cute Camera

Dazzle Wallpaper

Declare Message

Display Camera

Great VPN

Humour Camera

Ignite Clean

Leaf Face Scanner

Mini Camera

Print Plant scan

Rapid Face Scanner

Reward Clean

Ruddy SMS

Soby Camera

Spark Wallpaper

Related: Best VPN

Google has been struggling to ban malicious apps from its Play Store for a while now. The company has renewed efforts to up user safety with its Application Security Improvement Program in recent years but it hasn’t been perfect.

Six dodgy apps were caught harvesting data and generating ad clicks in April, and the discovery of the Joker suggests that other infected apps could still be flying under the radar.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …