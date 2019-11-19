Where to watch tonight’s Johnson vs Corbyn debate – on TV and online

Johnson vs Corbyn Debate: How to watch the TV showdown online tonight

The first of this year’s pre-General Election TV debates takes place tonight, with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn set to lock horns in an ITV studio. As the alarmingly recent Tory leadership quarrels showed, televised debates rarely live up to the billing. But Julie Etchingham did a better job than most at maintaining some sort of order with those, and she’s in the hot seat again for this evening’s Tory vs Labour slugfest. It’s an important occasion, and our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the Johnson vs Corbyn debate on TV and online, wherever you are.

Johnson vs Corbyn debate time

The debate starts at 8pm GMT, and the program will be 60 minutes long.

Johnson vs Corbyn debate TV channel

We’ve got several televised debates to look forward to over the next few weeks, but tonight’s is being shown on ITV 1.

Here’s the preview: “Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn go head to head in their first live TV debate. Both will set out how they would break the political deadlock and heal a divided nation.”

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

How to stream the Johnson vs Corbyn debate − even if you’re not in the UK

To watch Johnson vs Corbyn online, all you need to do is fire up ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Which other TV debates are planned?

If you switch back to ITV 1 at 10pm, you’ll also be able to watch The ITV Election Interviews, which is described as “a live interview based programme in which other party leaders will be able to comment on the head-to-head debate and set out their own electoral offers”.

Nina Hossain will be interrogating Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats, Nicola Sturgeon of the SNP, Nigel Farage of the Brexit Party, and Sian Berry, the co-leader of the Green Party.

ITV has another televised debate, this time involving the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Green Party, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party all at the same time, scheduled for December 1.

The BBC, meanwhile, will televise its own Johnson vs Corbyn debate on December 6, and a separate seven-way debate on November 29.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …