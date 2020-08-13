John Williams’ “Live in Vienna” performance coming to Dolby Atmos Music

Dolby and classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon have announced that John Williams’ Live in Vienna performance will be available in Dolby Atmos Music on August 14.

Led by legendary composer conducting the Wiener Philharmoniker in his continental Europe conducting debut – John Williams Live in Vienna – and fans will be able to listen to it on Amazon Music HD and Blu-ray.

Dolby Atmos Music offers listeners the chance to listen to audio immersively, adding space and depth to the performance. Dolby claims that it can reveal details and subtleties lost in stereo recordings, and showcase the content in “unparalleled clarity”.

Williams is unlikely to be a stranger to most, with five Oscars to his name (as well as being the second most nominated person in Academy Awards’ history). Notable classics are far too many to reference, but he’s best known for his work with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, with highlights including the Stars Wars saga: Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, and the first three films in the Harry Potter series.

For the Live in Vienna performance, Williams was joined on stage at the Vienna Musikverein concert hall by the Wiener Philharmoniker and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. A selection of tracks include “Hedwig’s Theme”, “Devil’s Dance” (The Witches of Eastwick) and the Theme from Sabrina. The concert was both recorded and mixed in Dolby Atmos by Bernhard Güttler.

John Williams commented: “Performing at such a prestigious venue as the Musikverein with the magnificent Wiener Philharmoniker and the incomparable Anne-Sophie Mutter was a very great privilege indeed. I’m delighted that listeners will be able to share that experience through the special technology of Dolby Atmos.”

John Couling, Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories added: “John Williams is undoubtedly one of the greatest film composers of all time and for him to have performed with the world-renowned Wiener Philharmoniker at what many consider the home of classical music is an unmissable spectacle. We’re thrilled to present this once-in-a-lifetime concert in Dolby Atmos for fans around the world – ensuring they can enjoy it as though they are sitting in the best seat in the house, any time they like.”

Clemens Trautmann, President, Deutsche Grammophon said: “There are so many wonderful details and spatial effects in classical music that are lost in the standard stereo mix, but which are brought to life through the Dolby Atmos technology, adding another dimension to the listening experience. The John Williams in Vienna album is a perfect showcase for that: the world’s most renowned film music composer with one of the top orchestras in the fabled acoustics of Musikverein.”

John Williams Live In Vienna will be available on Dolby Atmos on Amazon Music HD and Blu-ray on August 14.

