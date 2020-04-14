John Wick, Dirty Dancing headline free YouTube movie nights

It’s movie night, but not as we know it. Hollywood studio Lionsgate is opening up its vault of classic movies for a series of screenings that’ll air live on YouTube.

The Hunger Games, La La Land, John Wick and Dirty Dancing will be streamed for the next four Friday nights, free of charge.

“Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies” will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis will kick off with The Hunger Games, which will air at 6pm ET on Friday night. That’s 11pm UK time for you night owls in Blighty.

The films will be shown on Liongate’s YouTube page as well as the Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page (via Variety). The screenings are geared to replicate the feeling of coming together to watch a movie in a theatre, while honouring the people who make that possible – the cinema employees.

Lionsgate is making donations to support those workers who’re struggling to make ends meet during the lockdowns. Naturally, viewers will be asked to chip in a couple of bucks also. The initiative has the support of the major cinema chains in the US, who’ve been closed for weeks now in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s been a tough time for the cinema chains, many of whom have decided to release big budget films early for streaming at home, rather than waiting for the theatres to reopen.

Birds of Prey, the new Harley Quinn movie, is headed to Amazon less than two months after its cinema release. The latest adaptation of Emma is already available on demand, while Trolls World Tour hit on-demand platforms on the day it was supposed to arrive in cinemas.

Horror film The Invisible Man, Ben Affleck-led sports drama The Way Back, and Bad Boys For Life are all arriving on demand early, or without even having a cinematic release.

