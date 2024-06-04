John Lewis’ secret Asus laptop deal is out of this world

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a powerful laptop with enough oomph for big productivity tasks and the graphical nous to handle PC games. We’re amazed at how little it costs right now.

John Lewis is selling the Asus Vivobook 16X laptop for just £688.74. This is a model that Asus itself is selling for £1,299.99 right now, so you’re getting more than £611 off the RRP.

The model is in stock online and comes in the attractive silver shade. However, there are hundreds of people currently viewing the product so it might be wise to act fast.

This is a particularly astonishing configuration for a laptop now under £700. The Windows 11 laptop offers 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor (10 Core) backed by the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The 16-inch (WUXGA+) display comes with a 120Hz refresh range and a 1920 x 1080p resolution. There’s a 16:10 aspect ratio too. There’s plenty of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery, 2 x USB 3.2 Type A, a 3.5mm Jack and HDMI 2.1. There’s also Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

This model was launched in early 2023, so it’s still a relatively young machine, although there are configurations rocking newer 13th generation Intel Core processors.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but we’re big fans of the Vivobook range and its Pro level extension. This model is a significant upgrade over the Vivobook 16, which we reviewed here.