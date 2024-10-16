Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

John Lewis leaks new Amazon Kindle launch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The launch of a new Amazon Kindle is seemingly imminent, according to a leak from a most unlikely source: treasured UK retailed John Lewis.

We Brits have come to rely on the UK high street favourite for its commitment to quality and its above-and-beyond customer service – including those extended two-year warranties. But John Lewis is now the source of an unfortunate leak.

As Goodereader spotted, the retailer recently listed the Amazon Kindle 12th Gen, aka the Kindle (2024), for sale. That wouldn’t be unusual, except for the small fact that Amazon hasn’t even announced it yet.

Alongside the Amazon Kindle 12th Gen, John Lewis also featured a listing for the Kindle 12th Gen Kindle Kids Edition. The listings have since been removed.

John Lewis can at least console itself with the fact that details for the new Kindle were leaked weeks ago by a Spanish website. The two leaks line up on the new e-reader’s features, led by a 6-inch 300ppi glare-free screen with a 25% brighter adjustable front light and a higher contrast ratio. It should also feature a new dark mode that places light text on a black background, making it better suited for reading in the dark.

The new Kindle will apparently pack six week battery life, 16GB of storage, and faster page turning performance. John Lewis was listing the Kindle 12th Gen at £94.99 – the same as the launch price for the Kindle 11th Gen, aka the Amazon Kindle (2022) (pictured above).

As is always the way of things, the Kindle 12th Gen Kindle Kids Edition looks to be a pretty simple variant of the main device, but with a colourful and kid-friendly case, a six month Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a two year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks in that time, you can return it for a free replacement.

Reports from retail suggest that Amazon could be set to launch its new Kindle some time today, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

Amazon is also expected to launch a new 12th generation Kindle Paperwhite some time soon, with a prior eBay leak pointing to a new larger 7-inch display.

