John Lewis Black Friday Deals – All the best deals available now

John Lewis has gotten involved in all of the early Black Friday madness by launching its own Black Friday deals as well as price-matching its rivals.

There are good reasons to shop with John Lewis even when other retailers seem to be pushing their deals harder. Chief among these is the John Lewis warranty scheme, which covers a minimum period of two-years. What’s more, around major sales events those warranty periods often increase to anywhere between three and five years. This is some serious added value.

John Lewis will also stick by its price promise to be “never knowingly undersold”. This means it’ll be comparing its prices against its rivals, even if those items are being sold as part of the extended Black Friday festivities.

Best John Lewis Black Friday Deals

John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals

John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.

It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals

It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.

John Lewis Black Friday Gaming Deals

Hardcore gamers know that no console is indestructible, and there’s nothing worse than having your primary gaming system break down on you. With John Lewis’ two-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your console is covered into the foreseeable future.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.

John Lewis Black Friday Tablet Deals

Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.

John Lewis Black Friday Soundbar Deals

John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.

John Lewis Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

If you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth speaker of any shape or size, John Lewis can be a good place to look.

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.

John Lewis Black Friday Headphone Deals

You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.

John Lewis Black Friday Toys and LEGO Deals

If you’re buying for a younger crowd then this is the place to be.

John Lewis Black Friday Barbecue Deals

If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.

Best John Lewis BBQ Deals everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.

John Lewis Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals

John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.

John Lewis Black Friday Washing Machine Deals

Again, for a big ticket item like these, that extended warranty is a big selling point.

John Lewis Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals

What else to expect from John Lewis Black Friday

So what else exactly can we expect from John Lewis Black Friday this year? Well, last year the retailer discounted LG OLED TVs, which are widely regarded to be the best in the business. It also cut prices on Amazon devices in a bid to match the online uber-retailer itself.

John Lewis slashed around £100 off Apple MacBook price points last year, which is a rare occurrence anywhere on the web.

Elsewhere, Sonos speakers found their prices on the chopping board, as well as Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers. Black Friday 2017 was a highly successful period of trading for John Lewis, and we’d be surprised if Black Friday 2018 didn’t follow suit.

