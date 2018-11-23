John Lewis Black Friday Deals: Black Friday is upon us and John Lewis has wasted no time rushing out a number of banging deals on everything from Apple Watches and iPhones to 4K tellies and giant fridge freezers. Check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals hub page for the best deals from the rest of the UK’s biggest retailers.
John Lewis Black Friday Deals 2018
If you’re on the hunt for a cracking deal this Black Friday you’re in luck. John Lewis has been releasing a steady stream of bargains since the deals bonanza started. Scroll down for the best John Lewis Black Friday deals, or use the quick links below to get to the products you want faster.
Jump to John Lewis Black Friday deals:
TVs | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Toys and LEGO | Barbecues | Coffee Machines | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals
John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.
It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.
Best John Lewis TV Deals
Hisense 50A6500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Hisense 50A6500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Hisense is known for its cheaper sets and this is no different. Supports Freeview Play and on-demand apps such as Amazon Video and Netflix.
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.
Samsung The Frame (2018) 4K Ultra Smart TV
Samsung The Frame (2018) 4K Ultra Smart TV
The Frame is intended to integrate smoothly with your living room space. When it's on standby it can display photos from your own collection - like having your own painting, except it's you in the frame.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The technology behind Panasonic's image processor has been fine-tuned by Hollywood colourists, so you'll know you're getting colours as intended with this OLED.
Sony Bravia KD75XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony Bravia KD75XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
We're going big with this 75in LED TV. It features Sony's X1 Extreme 4K processor, which can upscale any content close to 4K HDR. Has become much cheaper in recent weeks.
John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals
It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display, Silver
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display, Silver
If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal
Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.0" Touchscreen, Charcoal Blue
Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.0" Touchscreen, Charcoal Blue
The Acer Swift 5 is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal
John Lewis Black Friday Gaming Deals
Hardcore gamers know that no console is indestructible, and there’s nothing worse than having your primary gaming system break down on you. With John Lewis’ two-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your console is covered into the foreseeable future.
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.
John Lewis Black Friday Tablet Deals
Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Octa-Core Exynos, Android, 8", Wi-Fi, 32GB, Black & AKG Wireless Headphones Black Bundle – Black Friday deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Octa-Core Exynos, Android, 8", Wi-Fi, 32GB, Black & AKG Wireless Headphones Black Bundle – Black Friday deal
Not only is this the cheapest deal we've seen on the Galaxy Tab S32, but you also get a free pair of AKG Y50BT headphones worth £120. Oh, and a 2-year warranty, too.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £100 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.
2018 Apple iPad 9.7", A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey
2018 Apple iPad 9.7", A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey
The latest iPad comes with 3 months of Apple Music when bought from John Lewis on top of a 2-year warranty.
John Lewis Black Friday Soundbar Deals
John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic SC-HTB200 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
Panasonic SC-HTB200 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
At the cheaper end of the market, this soundbar boasts 80W of power, features Bluetooth capability and a HDMI CEC connection which allows you to control the TV and soundbar.
Sony HT-ZF9 + Wireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-ZF9 + Wireless Rear Speakers
A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design. This deal bundles it with a pair of rear speakers for a saving of £100 if bought separately.
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
John Lewis Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
If you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth speaker of any shape or size, John Lewis can be a good place to look.
Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System
Our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers at the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. John Lewis' price is the lowest we've seen and there's also that two year guarantee.
John Lewis Black Friday Headphone Deals
You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II
You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.
John Lewis Black Friday Toys and LEGO Deals
If you’re buying for a younger crowd then this is the place to be.
John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.
John Lewis Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.
LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle
LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle
If you fancy running your own mini train service (how hard can it be?), then you'll love this LEGO City Passenger Train bundle from John Lewis, which also includes the additional components needed to get your railway up and moving. When bought as a bundle, you can save £31.99.
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.
LEGO Creator 10242 Mini Cooper
LEGO Creator 10242 Mini Cooper
This exclusive to John Lewis LEGO set just had a third slashed off its price.
John Lewis Black Friday Barbecue Deals
If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.
Best John Lewis BBQ Deals
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.
John Lewis Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals
John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.
Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black
The classic pod-based Nespresso experience, but with an extra dose of froth. The Lattissima Touch can make cappuccinos or latte macchiatos without fuss.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black
Buy this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine and you won't just enjoy mugfuls of frothy hot coffee, but you'll also get 120 free capsules at no extra cost.
John Lewis Black Friday Washing Machine Deals
Again, for a big ticket item like these, that extended warranty is a big selling point.
Best John Lewis Washing Machine Deals
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
If quantity matters a lot to you, check out this 9kg mammoth from Hoover. It automatically weighs each load, and adjusts the time, water and electricity usage to suit. Clever.
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
Widely held to be one of the finest washing machines for the money, the AEG L7FEE865R produces a rapid 1,600rpm spin speed, a large 8kg drum and a bunch of programmes. You can claim £50 by cashback redemption.
Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
This is pretty much the cheapest we’ve seen this washing machine for among the top retailers, and it also throws in the benefits of an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
Miele WCE320 Quick PowerWash Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
Miele WCE320 Quick PowerWash Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
John Lewis is already known for its extensive coverage, but with this high-end Miele washing machine you can claim an extra 8 years guarantee.
John Lewis Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals
Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.
Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver
Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver
A great price for a huge American-style fridge freezer, with Tardis-like SpaceMax technology and Twin Cooling Plus to maintain the ideal humidity.
Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
An efficient fridge freezer with a salad crisper drawer that has integrated humidity control. You can also claim an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
John Lewis Black Friday Wearable Deals
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
John Lewis has a cracking Apple Watch Series 3 this Black Friday
John Lewis Black Friday Deals – The highlight deals so far
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Sound Bar with Alexa Voice Recognition & Control, Black – Now £349
The Sonos Beam is a stellar sound bar from the iconic audio company. The Beam is one of Trusted Reviews recommended sound bars and with £50 off this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to pick one up.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Water-resistant Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Speakerphone & Handle, Triple Black – £Now 219.95
The Soundlink Revolve+ is a brilliant Bluetooth speaker. Featuring above average sound quality, plus a water resistant pleasingly unassuming design it’s a great option for anyone on the market for a travel or shower speaker.
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display, Silver – Now £2129
The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is one of the best Windows 10 convertibles available. Featuring top notch hardware, a gaming capable dGPU and wealth of innovative features it’s a great all-rounder. With over £300 off this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to pick one up.
Google Pixelbook – Now £699
If you’re after a top-end Chromebook with cutting edge features, you’ll struggle to do better than the Google Pixelbook. The Pixelbook is a wonderful convertible that comes with a great physical keyboard, accurate stylus and powerhouse hardware – this is quite simply one of the best computing deals around right now.
What else to expect from John Lewis on Black Friday 2018
So, what else exactly can we expect from John Lewis Black Friday this year? Well, last year the retailer discounted LG OLED TVs, which are widely regarded to be the best in the business. It also cut prices on Amazon devices in a bid to match the online retail behemoth’s own discounts.
John Lewis slashed around £100 off Apple MacBook price points last year, which is a rare occurrence anywhere on the web, and as we’ve already seen this trend looks set to continue.
Related: Cyber Monday John Lewis
Elsewhere, Sonos speakers found their prices on the chopping board, as well as Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers. Black Friday 2017 was a highly successful period of trading for John Lewis, and we’d be surprised if Black Friday 2018 didn’t follow suit.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Black Friday 2018 UK
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch
- Black Friday PS4
- Black Friday Laptops
- Black Friday Dyson
- Black Friday Apple Watch
- Black Friday GoPro
- Black Friday Sonos
- Black Friday iPhone