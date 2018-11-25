John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 – All the best deals

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Deals: Black Friday 2018 has been a great time for shoppers. Since the event started John Lewis has been rolling out a wave of excellent deals. With Cyber Monday just around the corner the deals aren’t set to stop rolling in anytime soon. We’ve got all the best John Lewis deals right here.

John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2018

Whether you’re after a new fridge or a LEGO set John Lewis has a deal for you this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Scroll down for some of these great John Lewis Black Friday deals.

Jump to John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals:

TVs | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Toys and LEGO | Barbecues | Coffee Machines | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.



John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday TV Deals

John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.

It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Hardcore gamers know that no console is indestructible, and there’s nothing worse than having your primary gaming system break down on you. With John Lewis’ two-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your console is covered into the foreseeable future.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals

John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

If you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth speaker of any shape or size, John Lewis can be a good place to look.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals Bose QuietComfort QC35 II You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Toys and LEGO Deals

If you’re buying for a younger crowd then this is the place to be.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Barbecue Deals

If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.

Best John Lewis BBQ Deals everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Coffee Machine Deals

John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Washing Machine Deals

Again, for a big ticket item like these, that extended warranty is a big selling point.

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fridge Freezer Deals

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Wearable Deals

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Action Camera Deals

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Networking Deals

John Lewis Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals – The highlight deals so far

Apple MacBook (2017) 12-inch Retina Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD – Now £1449

If you’re after a new MacBook, John Lewis is currently running a number of great deals. One of the best is on the 2017 Macbook, which is currently available with an impressive £100 discount.

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Sound Bar with Alexa Voice Recognition & Control, Black – Now £349

The Sonos Beam is a stellar sound bar from the iconic audio company. The Beam is one of Trusted Reviews’ recommended sound bars and with £50 off this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System – Now £296

These gorgeous retro-chic speakers (the walnut finish is our favourite) deliver amazing sound for their size, and John Lewis’ price is the lowest we’ve seen.

Sony Bravia KD49XF9005 HDR 4K Smart Android TV, 49-inch, with Freeview HD & Youview – Now £899

Thanks to a healthy £150 discount, this terrific mid-range TV is currently available for an absolute bargain price.

De’Longhi ESAM2200 Venezia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine – Now £269

Not only has John Lewis slashed the price of the outstanding ESAM2200 Venezia by an eye-opening £200, you can also claim a coffee starter pack at no extra cost.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – Now £2129

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is one of the best Windows 10 convertibles available. Featuring top notch hardware, a gaming capable dGPU and wealth of innovative features it’s a great all-rounder. With over £300 off this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Google Pixelbook – Now £699

If you’re after a top-end Chromebook with cutting edge features, you’ll struggle to do better than the Google Pixelbook. The Pixelbook is a wonderful convertible that comes with a great physical keyboard, accurate stylus and powerhouse hardware – this is quite simply one of the best computing deals around right now.

What else to expect from John Lewis on Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018

So, what else exactly can we expect from John Lewis Black Friday this year? Well, last year the retailer discounted LG OLED TVs, which are widely regarded to be the best in the business. It also cut prices on Amazon devices in a bid to match the online retail behemoth’s own discounts.

John Lewis slashed around £100 off Apple MacBook prices last year, which is a rare occurrence anywhere on the web, and as we’ve already seen, this trend continued this year. Elsewhere, Sonos speakers found their prices on the chopping board, as well as Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers.

Keep your eyes peeled for some more outstanding discounts.

