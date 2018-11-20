John Lewis Black Friday 2018 – All the best deals available now

John Lewis Black Friday: John Lewis is one of the most beloved retailers on the UK high street, and it’s a major player each Black Friday. Check out our Black Friday deals page for the best deals from the UK’s biggest retailers.
John Lewis has gotten involved in all of the early Black Friday madness by launching its own Black Friday deals as well as price-matching its rivals.
There are good reasons to shop with John Lewis even when other retailers seem to be pushing their deals harder. Chief among these is the John Lewis warranty scheme, which covers a minimum period of two-years. What’s more, around major sales events those warranty periods often increase to anywhere between three and five years. This is some serious added value.
John Lewis will also stick by its price promise to be “never knowingly undersold”. This means it’ll be comparing its prices against its rivals, even if those items are being sold as part of the extended Black Friday festivities.
Jump to John Lewis Black Friday deals:
TVs | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Toys and LEGO | Barbecues | Coffee Machines | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers
Best John Lewis Black Friday Deals
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals
John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.
It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.
Best John Lewis TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Toshiba 43U6863DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview HD & Freeview Play
Toshiba 43U6863DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview HD & Freeview Play
Toshiba’s 43in is a great size for smaller rooms, and has smart features such as Freeview Play, Freeview HD and streaming apps. Plus, it has Dolby Vision HDR, which makes it something of a steal at this price.
Samsung QE55Q7FN QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Samsung QE55Q7FN QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Other retailers have it on sale for a similar price, but you're getting John Lewis' great extended warranty and you can save £450 when you purchase the TV with the N650 soundbar and Xbox One X.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play/Freesat HD (UHD Premium Certified)
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play/Freesat HD (UHD Premium Certified)
Again, you can get this brilliant OLED TV for a similarly low price at other retailers, but not with John Lewis' 5-year guarantee. You can also save £100 on Panasonic's SC-GA10 speaker if you buy it with the TV.
Samsung QE65Q900R QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Samsung QE65Q900R QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
We’re pretty high up the TV market here, with Samsung’s 8K display. That’s a whole lot of pixels and a lot of money, which makes John Lewis’s 5 year guarantee and free installation all the more appealing. And if you fancy a bit more, there’s £200 off a selected soundbar when purchased with the TV.
John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals
It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13" Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, Silver
2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13" Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, Silver
This is last year's model but that doesn't mean it's not still a great buy. John Lewis has reduced this to clear, so you can pick it up for a bargain price. This MacBook Pro has Apple's fancy Touch Bar, letting you customise your controls depending on the software you're using. There's also plenty of power, making it great for creatives.
HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD, Ceramic White
HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD, Ceramic White
With 8GB of RAM and the ability to display native 4K content, the HP Spectre is a powerhouse. Currently reduced to clear, John Lewis has whacked £270 off the price. Not too shabby.
John Lewis Black Friday Gaming Deals
Hardcore gamers know that no console is indestructible, and there’s nothing worse than having your primary gaming system break down on you. With John Lewis’ two-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your console is covered into the foreseeable future.
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.
John Lewis Black Friday Tablet Deals
Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Octa-Core Exynos, Android, 8", Wi-Fi, 32GB, Black & AKG Wireless Headphones Black Bundle – Black Friday deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Octa-Core Exynos, Android, 8", Wi-Fi, 32GB, Black & AKG Wireless Headphones Black Bundle – Black Friday deal
Not only is this the cheapest deal we've seen on the Galaxy Tab S32, but you also get a free pair of AKG Y50BT headphones worth £120. Oh, and a 2-year warranty, too.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £100 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.
2018 Apple iPad 9.7", A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey
2018 Apple iPad 9.7", A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey
The latest iPad comes with 3 months of Apple Music when bought from John Lewis on top of a 2-year warranty.
John Lewis Black Friday Soundbar Deals
John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
This soundbase model slips effortlessly underneath your TV or onto a shelf and ups the 'wow factor' of your TV sound. This soundbase has a pair of subwoofers to really give your films some oomph. John Lewis provides a 2-year warranty to round off a great choice.
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
A compact and attractive soundbar that complements your TV while bolstering its sound. This includes 160W of power and a wireless subwoofer you can conveniently hide away out of sight. This model also includes wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Includes a fantastic 2-year warranty.
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
You can get this decent entry-level soundbar a little cheaper elsewhere, but John Lewis includes a 6 month Deezer Premium+ trial and its usual 2 year guarantee
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton is a brand synonymous with high-end audio, so it's little surprise it makes a fantastic-sounding soundbar. This model includes clever features like 'Hotel mode' so you can limit the maximum volume so no one can annoy the neighbours.
John Lewis Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
If you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth speaker of any shape or size, John Lewis can be a good place to look.
Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey
The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.
John Lewis Black Friday Headphone Deals
You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Bose® QuietComfort® Noise Cancelling® QC35 II Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth NFC Headphones With Mic/Remote & Built-in Google Assistant & Alexa, Black
Bose® QuietComfort® Noise Cancelling® QC35 II Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth NFC Headphones With Mic/Remote & Built-in Google Assistant & Alexa, Black
You can’t go wrong with the trust Bose QC 35 II headphones, which continue to offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They sound pretty good too.
John Lewis Black Friday Toys and LEGO Deals
If you’re buying for a younger crowd then this is the place to be.
John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.
John Lewis Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.
LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle
LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle
If you fancy running your own mini train service (how hard can it be?), then you'll love this LEGO City Passenger Train bundle from John Lewis, which also includes the additional components needed to get your railway up and moving. When bought as a bundle, you can save £31.99.
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.
John Lewis Black Friday Barbecue Deals
If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.
Best John Lewis BBQ Deals
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.
John Lewis Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals
John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.
Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black
The classic pod-based Nespresso experience, but with an extra dose of froth. The Lattissima Touch can make cappuccinos or latte macchiatos without fuss.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black
Buy this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine and you won't just enjoy mugfuls of frothy hot coffee, but you'll also get 120 free capsules at no extra cost.
John Lewis Black Friday Washing Machine Deals
Again, for a big ticket item like these, that extended warranty is a big selling point.
Best John Lewis Washing Machine Deals
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
If quantity matters a lot to you, check out this 9kg mammoth from Hoover. It automatically weighs each load, and adjusts the time, water and electricity usage to suit. Clever.
AEG L61271BI Built-In Integrated Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A++ Energy Rating, 1200rpm Spin, White
AEG L61271BI Built-In Integrated Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A++ Energy Rating, 1200rpm Spin, White
This well-equipped integrated washing machine has been reduced to clear at John Lewis, though you still get the retailer’s usual 2 year guarantee.
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
Widely held to be one of the finest washing machines for the money, the AEG L7FEE865R produces a rapid 1,600rpm spin speed, a large 8kg drum and a bunch of programmes. You can claim £50 by cashback redemption.
John Lewis Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals
Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.
What else to expect from John Lewis Black Friday
So what else exactly can we expect from John Lewis Black Friday this year? Well, last year the retailer discounted LG OLED TVs, which are widely regarded to be the best in the business. It also cut prices on Amazon devices in a bid to match the online uber-retailer itself.
John Lewis slashed around £100 off Apple MacBook price points last year, which is a rare occurrence anywhere on the web.
Related: Cyber Monday John Lewis
Elsewhere, Sonos speakers found their prices on the chopping board, as well as Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers. Black Friday 2017 was a highly successful period of trading for John Lewis, and we’d be surprised if Black Friday 2018 didn’t follow suit.
