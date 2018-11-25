Best John Lewis Deals for January 2019: TVs, Laptops and more

Best John Lewis Deals: It might be one of the UK’s most enduringly beloved high street retailers, but John Lewis is also the source of some great online deals.
The key word when considering the merits of buying from John Lewis is quality. Not only does it tend to stock top quality products, but its after care service is one of the best in the business.
Its staff (sorry, partners) tend to be among the most helpful you’ll find, while returning items is generally a much less traumatic experience than you might be used to. That’s complimented by a ‘never knowingly undersold’ policy that means the retailer will price match should you find an item cheaper with a rival.
But the crowning glory of the John Lewis service is its standard two year guarantee policy on all electrical equipment. This adds a huge amount of value to a purchase, as you’ll be covered against fault-free failure well beyond what the manufacturer will generally account for.
On top of all this, John Lewis isn’t afraid of a bargain. You can find sizeable price cuts on high quality items right through the year, although you’ll often need to be quite quick to snap them up.
We’re here to help with that last bit. The following feature runs through the retailer’s best deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and more. We’ll be updating this page with fresh offers on a frequent basis, so be sure to check back regularly.
Jump to John Lewis deals:
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
John Lewis TV Deals
John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.
It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.
Best John Lewis TV Deals
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.
Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Super mid-range TV that's available for an absolute steal of a price.
John Lewis Laptop Deals
It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.
Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen
Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen
The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.
Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
For under £800, you can pick up a 2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen, 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 128GB PCIe-based SSD. Note that while it says 'Save £50' on John Lewis's site, it's actually £200 less than the standard RRP you'll see on Apple's site. Get £20 off of Microsoft Office software with the code 'APPOFFICE20'.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum
Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.
John Lewis Best MacBook Pro Deals
Apple MacBook Pro (2017) 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Apple MacBook Pro (2017) 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Another MacBook Pro from last year's line-up, featuring an Intel 7th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a Touch Bar. The bigger saving means you get a MacBook Pro with twice the internal storage, for an extra £100.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSDs
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSDs
Get the entry-level 2018 MacBook Pro with a quad-core 2.3GHz Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB or RAM for £100 off of the standard price.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 512GB SSDs
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 512GB SSDs
If you want more storage, you can pick up the basic 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 configuration with a bigger 512GB SSD instead, currently for £100 less from John Lewis on Black Friday.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 256GB SSDs
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 256GB SSDs
Pick up a 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 with a 2.2GHz six core i7 processor for £100 less than you would from Apple, and get John Lewis's 2-year guarantee as standard.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 512GB SSDs
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 512GB SSDs
This deal sees you picking up a new MacBook Pro 2018 with the more powerful 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 CPU and AMD Radeon 560X included for £100 less than the standard price – a great deal for creatives.
John Lewis Gaming Deals
Hardcore gamers know that no console is indestructible, and there’s nothing worse than having your primary gaming system break down on you. With John Lewis’ two-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your console is covered into the foreseeable future.
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.
John Lewis Tablet Deals
Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
John Lewis has taken £80 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus with a 3-year warranty. Better yet, you can claim a further £70 back through Samsung's cashback scheme.
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £130 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.
John Lewis Soundbar Deals
John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar
Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar
A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design.
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
LG SK10Y Soundbar
LG SK10Y Soundbar
Another Dolby Atmos compatible speaker that sounds great with music
John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals
If you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth speaker of any shape or size, John Lewis can be a good place to look.
Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System
Our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers at the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. John Lewis' price is the lowest we've seen and there's also that two year guarantee.
John Lewis Headphone Deals
You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II
You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.
John Lewis Toys and LEGO Deals
If you’re buying for a younger crowd then this is the place to be.
John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals
John Lewis & Partners Fire Playset
John Lewis & Partners Fire Playset
This compact play set for 18 months and older encourages role play with an opening door and buttons for lights and tunes.
John Lewis & Partners Police Playset
John Lewis & Partners Police Playset
This compact play set for 18 months and older encourages role play with an opening door and buttons for lights and tunes.
John Lewis & Partners Cafe Playset
John Lewis & Partners Cafe Playset
This compact play set for 18 months and older encourages role play with an opening door and buttons for lights and tunes.
Backyard Safari Field Scope
Backyard Safari Field Scope
Zoom in on bugs in your garden using this 6x scope, which includes a sturdy handle grip and built-in LED light.
John Lewis Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle
LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle
This package includes a beautiful festive train set, and bundles in an extra track kit for free.
John Lewis Barbecue Deals
If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.
Best John Lewis BBQ Deals
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.
John Lewis Machine Deals
John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.
Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black
Buy this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine and you won't just enjoy mugfuls of frothy hot coffee, but you'll also get 120 free capsules at no extra cost.
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black (Claim 150 Free Nespresso Capsules)
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black (Claim 150 Free Nespresso Capsules)
The classic pod-based Nespresso experience, but with an extra dose of froth. The Lattissima Touch can make cappuccinos or latte macchiatos without fuss. Customers can claim 150 free Nespresso capsules with each purchase.
De'Longhi ESAM2200 Venezia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, Silver
De'Longhi ESAM2200 Venezia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, Silver
A sturdy coffee machine with a beautiful design to complement any kitchen decor.
John Lewis Washing Machine Deals
Again, for a big ticket item like these, that extended warranty is a big selling point.
Best John Lewis Washing Machine Deals
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
If quantity matters a lot to you, check out this 9kg mammoth from Hoover. It automatically weighs each load, and adjusts the time, water and electricity usage to suit. Clever.
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
Widely held to be one of the finest washing machines for the money, the AEG L7FEE865R produces a rapid 1,600rpm spin speed, a large 8kg drum and a bunch of programmes. You can claim £50 by cashback redemption.
Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
This is pretty much the cheapest we’ve seen this washing machine for among the top retailers, and it also throws in the benefits of an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
Miele WCE320 Quick PowerWash Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
Miele WCE320 Quick PowerWash Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
John Lewis is already known for its extensive coverage, but with this high-end Miele washing machine you can claim an extra 8 years guarantee.
John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals
Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.
Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver
Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver
A great price for a huge American-style fridge freezer, with Tardis-like SpaceMax technology and Twin Cooling Plus to maintain the ideal humidity.
Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
An efficient fridge freezer with a salad crisper drawer that has integrated humidity control. You can also claim an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
John Lewis Action Camera Deals
Best Action Cam John Lewis Deals
GoPro HERO7 Silver Camcorder, 4K Ultra HD, 30 FPS, 10MP, Wi-Fi, Waterproof, GPS
GoPro HERO7 Silver Camcorder, 4K Ultra HD, 30 FPS, 10MP, Wi-Fi, Waterproof, GPS
A great deal on one of the best action cameras available
