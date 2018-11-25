Best John Lewis Deals for January 2019: TVs, Laptops and more

Best John Lewis Deals: It might be one of the UK’s most enduringly beloved high street retailers, but John Lewis is also the source of some great online deals.

The key word when considering the merits of buying from John Lewis is quality. Not only does it tend to stock top quality products, but its after care service is one of the best in the business.

Its staff (sorry, partners) tend to be among the most helpful you’ll find, while returning items is generally a much less traumatic experience than you might be used to. That’s complimented by a ‘never knowingly undersold’ policy that means the retailer will price match should you find an item cheaper with a rival.

But the crowning glory of the John Lewis service is its standard two year guarantee policy on all electrical equipment. This adds a huge amount of value to a purchase, as you’ll be covered against fault-free failure well beyond what the manufacturer will generally account for.

On top of all this, John Lewis isn’t afraid of a bargain. You can find sizeable price cuts on high quality items right through the year, although you’ll often need to be quite quick to snap them up.

We’re here to help with that last bit. The following feature runs through the retailer’s best deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and more. We’ll be updating this page with fresh offers on a frequent basis, so be sure to check back regularly.

Jump to John Lewis deals:

TVs | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Toys and LEGO | Barbecues | Coffee Machines | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers | Action Cameras

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.



John Lewis TV Deals

John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.

It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Laptop Deals

It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Gaming Deals

Hardcore gamers know that no console is indestructible, and there’s nothing worse than having your primary gaming system break down on you. With John Lewis’ two-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your console is covered into the foreseeable future.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Tablet Deals

Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals

If you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth speaker of any shape or size, John Lewis can be a good place to look.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Headphone Deals

You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals Bose QuietComfort QC35 II You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Toys and LEGO Deals

If you’re buying for a younger crowd then this is the place to be.

John Lewis Best LEGO Deals LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle This package includes a beautiful festive train set, and bundles in an extra track kit for free.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Barbecue Deals

If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.

Best John Lewis BBQ Deals everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Machine Deals

John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Washing Machine Deals

Again, for a big ticket item like these, that extended warranty is a big selling point.

(Back to top)

John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals

(Back to top)

John Lewis Action Camera Deals

(Back to top)

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these: