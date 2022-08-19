Jetpack Joyride 2 is finally here, but there’s a major catch

Jetpack Joyride is one of the most celebrated mobile games ever and it’s finally getting a sequel 11 years on from the original.

Sadly, for Android users, they’re not invited to the Jetpack Joyride 2 party. Sadly for iPhone users, you’ll need an Apple Arcade subscription in order to jump aboard.

It’s exclusive to iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV as part of Apple’s monthly gaming subscription service, which costs £4.99 a month or is available as part of an Apple One bundle.

If you do have access to Apple Arcade, you’ll see the same 2D platforming action, but with graphics improvements befitting the time that has passed and some gameplay boosts too.

The protagonist Barry is back and he still has his titular jetpack to help him battle new baddies and crack down on the mad scientists.

“In this case, he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and make his way through the laboratory to stop the scientists’ experiments before it is too late,” reads the App Store description from developer Halfbrick. “The evolved adventure of Jetpack Joyride with new HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics and a new way of playing.”

The original Jetpack Joyride game earned a 4.5 star review from us a decade ago, with our reporter concluding: “The year’s best endless runner game is charming, addictive and masterfully-designed.”

Apple Arcade has been around a couple of years and now has access to over 200 games, without ads and in-app purchases. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can get a three month free trial with the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

Games like Angry Birds Reloaded, Asphalt 8: Airborne Plus, Crossy Road, LEGO Brawls, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, and Pac-Man Party Royale are available, but not forever. Some of the initial contracts are now running out and Apple faces decisions over whether to renew with the developers and publishers.