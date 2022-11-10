 large image

Jesus Christ! Twitter just verified the @Jesus account

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

At widely predicted, the Twitter Blue expansion – which enables anyone to get a blue tick for $7.99 a month – has caused chaos with all manner of verified imposters running roughshod over the platform.

We’ve had a verified-but-fake LeBron James announcing the NBA legend is quitting the Los Angeles Lakers, a Nintendo of America account tweeting out an image of Mario giving everyone the finger, as well as accounts purporting to be prominent former leaders like George W. Bush, Donald Trump and Tony Blair.

The Trump account as created by Brian Whelan, who works at London based Times Radio. He said he created the ‘verified’ fake Trump account “within two beers”, referring to how quickly it was able to happen. The now-suspended @DonTrumpReal account tweeted: “This is why Elon Musk’s plan doesn’t work.”

However, perhaps the verified account that best surmises the situation is the blue tick afforded to the @Jesus account – “Carpenter, Healer, God” the long-standing comedy account with the “Buddy Christ” from Kevin Smith’s Dogma as an avatar.

You can enjoy CNN‘s excellent social media and misinformation reporter Donie O’Sullivan do his best to keep a straight face while explaining the situation on the news in the United States, on Thursday afternoon.

While all of this is entertaining right now, it’s also extremely dangerous. Verified accounts are not verifying the identity of the account holders anymore, mean imposters will be able to run wild until Twitter changes tack, or begins doing a much better job of checking the accounts before bestowing a blue check mark upon them.

The new owner reckons it’s all one big experiment playing out in the public realm, so there’s clearly nothing to actually worry about, despite people with blue ticks pretending to be world leaders tweeting about how they “miss killing Iraqis”.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

