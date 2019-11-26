Jedi: Fallen Order smashes records in revenge of the single player gamer

So it turns out single-player, story-driven gaming experiences aren’t quite ‘one with the force’ just yet. The new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game has broken a number of sales records for publisher Electronic Arts, validating the decision to focus on a story mode.

EA says Fallen Order – developed by Respawn – was the fastest selling digital launch for any Star Wars game ever. The firm also says the new title was EA’s top selling Star Wars title on PC during the initial launch window.

The highly rated title marked a departure from EA’s multiplayer centric Star Wars Battlefront series that offered very little for less experienced gamers who didn’t enjoy playing in the online realm, or simply enjoyed playing out compelling original stories against the computer AI, rather than repeating missions over and over again.

Contrarily, Fallen Order sees players manage the fate of Cal Kestis, one of the young Padawan learners who managed to survive the Jedi being wiped out by Order 66 in the Star Wars film Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

In our four star review of the new game, we welcomed the inclusion of the single-player mode but bemoaned the ‘tame story’. However, it seems Fallen Order has succeeded in spite of that.

Our reviewer wrote: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs and instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming.”

Fallen Order’s success means we’ll probably see more in the way of single-player Star Wars games moving forward, and it may make the wider industry take note when seeking to cater to solo gamers. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can be snapped up now for Xbox One, Sony PS4 and PC.

