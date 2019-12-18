JBL solar powered headphones trial promises “virtually unlimited playtime”

JBL are trialling ‘self-charging’ solar powered headphones. The company says their headphones will have “virtually unlimited playtime”.

They’re called JBL Reflect Eternal, alluding to the “eternal” battery life the over-ear headphones are hoping to offer.

Currently available on crowdfunding website, Indiegogo, the audio company are working towards producing a demo version of the final product. It’s an idea that could make wireless audio more sustainable than ever.

If it can iron out the technical details, JBL has also hit on something that will be highly convenient for users. No more carrying charging cable, or running out of charge when you’re out and about. Instead, simply being outside for a while will charge the headphones up.

The company says that one and a half hours outsider per day can provide 68 hours of playtime. Two hours can provide 168 hours of playtime and two and a half hours will provide virtually unlimited playtime. For now, these figures are entirely provisional though as the product is still in the trial phase.

Notably, JBL claims the headphones will be able to charge inside too, using artificial light.

JBL wrote: “The project team has a working demo, not the final product. Their ability to begin production may be affected by product development or financial challenges.”

“No more battery anxiety” promise JBL and it’s a nice thought, but how far away is it really? At the moment there is an estimated shipping date of October 2020. That will be for the demo product too, for a full release we’ll have to wait even longer.

There’s a back-up USB option too, just in case. JBL said that 15 minutes of USB charging can provide two hours of playtime.

They’re available in green and red and come with a range of features. Hands-free phone calls, multi-point connection, voice assistant and ambient noise cancelling are all pencilled in.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’re looking forward to taking a look at a set of JBL Reflect Eternals. Stay tuned for more updates.

