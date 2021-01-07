JBL made a series of audio announcements ahead of the virtual CES event. Included was the launch of its JBL Tour series – a range of products designed with business professionals in mind.

The range is made up of the JBL Tour ONE over-ear headphones and the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless earbuds.

Both are kitted out with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, JBL’s Pro Sound signature, Adaptive Ambient Aware and TalkThru technology. The Tour ONE and Tour Pro+ also support voice commands with Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as the SilentNow feature to activate ANC without Bluetooth for isolation from outside distractions.

The Tour ONE go a step further than the Pro+ when it comes to ANC. The over-ears offer True Adaptive Noise Cancellation, listening to environmental sounds and adapting the noise cancellation to fit the circumstances.

The over-ear pair also come with Harman’s new Smart Audio Mode that invites the user to optimise their Bluetooth connection for everyday listening, music and videos. The music mode increases the headphone’s fidelity, while the video mode allows for lower latency while streaming content.

The true wireless Tour Pro+, on the other hand, include features such as Fast Pair to devices and Dual Connect + Sync to listen to music and make calls with one or both buds.

The Tour ONE offer 25 hours of listening with ANC on and 50 without, while the Tour Pro+ offer six hours with ANC on and eight hours without (up to 30 hours with the case).

Harman’s Chief Marketing Officer Ralph Santana, said: “The Tour Series is dedicated to consumers looking for the best in noise cancelling technology, elegantly designed with business professionals in mind who are constantly on-the-go and taking work calls. By launching with two different models, we’re ensuring that all consumers’ preferences are met, whether they prefer the comfort of over-ear cushions or the ease and minimalism provided by true wireless in-ear buds”.

The JBL Tour ONE costs £279.99, while the JBL Tour are priced at £179.99. Both will be available to purchase from JBL’s website and select retailers from May 2021 onwards.