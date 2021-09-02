JBL’s small Flip portable speaker gets a big redesign

JBL has announced a splurge of products at its ExPLORE event including another entry into its portable speaker series in the Flip 6.

The Flip 6 has been the beneficiary of a redesign by JBL, still keeping the nuts and bolts of the overall shape, but featuring a new logo design, premium materials, refreshed colour range and a new set-up for the audio for what JBL is calling the Flip’s “most stylish package yet”.

Intended to give the Sonos Roam a run for its money, the JBL Flip 6 features the brand’s PartyBoost for daisy-chaining a large number of speakers (up to 100) for an even bigger sound. If you have that many speakers to hand, that is.

It’s safeguarded against water and dust with its IP67 rating, connectivity is Bluetooth 5.1 and the new Flip should be able to last a while thanks to its 12 hours of playtime.

The Flip 6 benefits from a new audio configuration that features dual passive radiators, a powerful racetrack-shaped woofer and separate tweeter. According to JBL this helps to deliver music with stunning detail from the bass up to the midrange and high frequencies.

The JBL Flip 6 will be available from JBL website November 2021 for £129.99. You can choose from a selection of Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Forest Green, or Squad colours.

Get the party started with the PartyBox speakers

The Flip 5 wasn’t the only speaker that JBL announced at its ExPLORE event. They also took the covers off of their new party speakers in the PartyBox 110 and 710.

These speakers are a different proposition to the portable Flip 6, with the JBL PartyBox 710 featuring five lighting styles to light up a room (or balcony). Open up the PartyBox App and you can create custom light shows, control playback remotely and add DJ sound effects.

The speaker features 800W of power for the audio, with the aim of producing a loud, powerful sound with deep, pumping bass from its high sensitivity drivers.

And there’s an element of portability thanks to wheels and handle, with an IPX4 rating protecting it from splashes of water. The JBL PartyBox 710 goes on sale October 2021 for £699.99.

Both the new PartyBox speakers feature guitar and mic inputs for those who fancy taking to the stage and putting their musical talents on display.

More affordable and accommodating is the PartyBox 110. Power is reduced to 160W, but it still features the colourful light sequences that can be controlled through the new top panel design of PartyBox app.

There’s a carry handle, IPX4 protection and 12-hour rechargeable battery to keep the party going for as long as possible. Two PartyBox speakers can be paired together using JBL’s True Wireless Stereo for an even bigger sound and synced light show. The PartyBox 110 is available for £299.99.