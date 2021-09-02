JBL has unveiled a new Quantum 350 wireless gaming headset designed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners.

You don’t need to let wires hold you back, as the latest addition to the JBL Quantum Series is now available if you’re after a wireless gaming headset.

This gaming headset should be pretty comfortable to wear, made of a lightweight PU leather material and memory foam ear cushions.

The set-up should also hopefully be pretty simple, as the headset connects through a USB-A wireless dongle, so it should work on most PCs and consoles like the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.

The Quantum 305 has 40mm drivers that are powered by JBL’s Quantum Sound Signature and the JBL Quantum Surround Sound should also be able to highlight the quietest footsteps to the loudest blasts, so you should be immersed in every scene.

The headset is also Discord Certifed, as well as a detachable microphone that features a directional voice-focus so your audio should come through clearly without background noise.

And if you are someone that likes to game with friends, JBL claims that this headset works with Skype and TeamSpeak, so it shouldn’t be a problem if you want to start a new multiplayer mission.

JBL claims that this headset has up to 22-hour battery life with losses 2.4G wireless connection so you should be able to game for long periods of time without interruption. The headset can be charged via a USB-C charger.

You also have the option to speed charge your headset for just five minutes to get one-hour playback, and there is the choice to charge up the headset as you use it.

The JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headset will cost you £89.99 and will be available from September.