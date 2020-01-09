The JBL L82 Classic was shown off to the crowds at CES in Las Vegas, a smaller version of JBL’s best-selling L100 loudspeaker

Harman has taken the covers off the JBL 182 Classic speaker, a bookshelf version of JBL’s best-selling L100 speaker.

The L100 Classic recently received an update which saw it carry on the same design as the original 1970 version, but feature improved internals. The L82 is a compact version of that speaker, continuing the L100’s aesthetic while aiming to offer a premium hi-fi experience for less money.

Inside the enclosure is a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter, with an acoustic lens waveguide (which helps disperse sound) and a front-panel HF Level attenuator. The tweeter is the same one present in the larger L100, and Harman says the speaker’s 8-inch cast frame white poly woofer can deliver “a full, natural sound” with bass-reflex tuning via a front-firing Slipstream port (less distortion, more precision).

The L82 will be packaged and sold as mirror-image pairs, the striking design aiming to appeal to retro and modern sensibilities alike. The Quadrex foam grille that covers the drivers comes in a choice of three colours (black, orange, blue), with a black and bronze JBL logo. The speakers are finished with genuine satin walnut wood veneer, and can be orientated either vertically or horizontally.

Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, Luxury Audio said: “With the L82 Classic, we have a product that evokes the same instantly recognizable design and revered sound quality [as the L100], and yet it does so with a considerably smaller physical footprint. We expect these to be a hit with music lovers who desire the attributes of the L100 Classic in a more compact size.”

You’ll need fairly deep pockets to get a L82 Classic. They’ll cost £2,000 when they go on sale in the UK April 2020 ($2,200 in the US).

If you fancy adding to the total, there are JS-80 floor stands (a pair costs £175) to adjust the speaker so it can deliver high frequencies to ear level, along with the additional Quadrex foam grille pads.

