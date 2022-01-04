JBL introduces first USB microphone and true wireless gaming earbuds

JBL is kicking the new year off with a bang, launching its first USB microphone and true wireless gaming headset.

The brand’s first true wireless gaming headset, the JBL Quantum TWS, arrives alongside two new over-ear headsets in the JBL Quantum 810 and Quantum 610.

The Quantum Stream microphone features a 2 x 14mm dual-capsule Electret condenser, supports sampling rates up to 24bit/96kHz and has two selectable voice pick-up patterns. This allows users to focus the microphone’s capture on the speaker’s voice or everyone’s in a room.

Tap the mute button on the Quantum Stream and it activates an RGB indicator light to notify the user, so you can tune out from your conference call without any hassle.

The JBL Quantum TWS comes with JBL’s QuantumSurround, which allows listeners to experience spatial audio. There’s also Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Ambient Aware, which minimise outside distractions when gaming. Toggle on and off the ANC and Ambient features if you want to completely block out the outside world, or if you want to hear what’s happening around you.

JBL claims the included USB-C dongle brings a low latency connection to PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, as well as supported mobile devices. Plus, the Quantum TWS supports up to two connections simultaneously, so players can connect to their preferred gaming device via the USB-C dongle, as well as Bluetooth to listen to music or take calls while you game.

Finally, the Quantum TWS are rated IPX5, meaning they can handle light sprays of water, and won’t break if you get into a particularly sweaty gaming session.

Other products joining the JBL Quantum range are the Quantum 810 and Quantum 610, which received ‘Best of Innovation Honoree’ in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

These over-ear headsets feature QuantumSurround and DTS Headphone: X 2.0 for better audio immersion, with a voice-focus flip-up microphone.

According to JBL, the Quantum 810 has a battery life of 30 hours, while the Quantum 610 packs in 40 hours. Both headsets also are compatible with the QuantumEngine PC software for ultimate customisation of RGB lighting configurations, audio customisation and more, so you can personalise your gaming setup.

If you’re interested, the JBL Quantum Stream is priced at £89.99 / €99.99, while the JBL Quantum TWS will cost £129.99 / €149.

The JBL Quantum 810 will go on sale for £159.99 / €179, while the JBL Quantum 610 will cost £129.99 / €149.