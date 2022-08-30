JBL has created the world’s first smart charging case for your earbuds

JBL has announced the two newest updates to its high-end Tour line: the JBL Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbuds and the Tour One M2 over-ears.

Both headphones take advantage of improved performance and noise-cancelling, while the Tour Pro 2 come with what JBL calls the “world’s first” smart charging case – a case with a built-in display that the company claims makes navigating its earbuds up to 7x faster than using the JBL Headphones app.

The Tour Pro 2 feature an oval design with matching ear tips and a short tail.

The headline feature here is definitely the 1.45-inch LED touchscreen, which can be used to control playback, customise the earbuds, activate ANC and see call and message notifications in real-time. The idea is to make it easier for the headphones’ wearer to adjust their settings without pulling out their smartphone and diving into the JBL Headphones app.

The earbuds feature 6-mic noise-cancelling, along with an Ear Canal Test that can be taken in a noisy environment to optimise the ANC performance.

The Tour Pro 2 have a total battery life of 40 hours, with 10 hours in the earbuds and 30 more available in the case.

JBL Tour Pro 2 case

The Tour One M2, meanwhile, are a pair of over-ear headphones equipped with JBL’s best-ever hybrid True Adaptive ANC. The noise-cancellers are capable of automatically adjusting their ANC level to match their wearer’s surroundings and feature an Ambient Aware feature which can recognise voices and pause the tunes when needed.

The M2 offer up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC on (or 50 hours with noise-cancelling switched off) and take advantage of fast charging for 5 hours of listening from a quick 10-minute charge.

JBL Tour One M2

Both the 10mm dynamic drivers in the Tour Pro 2 and the 40mm ones in the Tour One M2 are tuned with JBL Pro sound and customisable with Personi-fi 2.0. Both headphones also feature Bluetooth 5.3 and support JBL Spatial Sound for immersive audio.

“We are delighted to introduce the latest JBL Tour line up – the JBL Tour PRO 2 and the JBL Tour ONE M2”, said President of Harman’s Lifestyle Division, Dave Rogers. “Our JBL Tour products are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in headphones, and our two new products are packed with innovative technologies. I am delighted with what we have created, particularly the smart charging case of the JBL Tour PRO 2. In our pursuit of new user-centric features, we haven’t ignored the essentials, however, we continue to elevate the audio experience”.

Both headphones will be available in Black and Champagne from January 2023, with the Pro 2 earbuds priced at £220 and the Tour One M2 over-ears at £279.99.