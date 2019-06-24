Boasting its iconic sound quality, the JBL Clip 3 is the ideal choice to help you soundtrack your summer. Buy now and save 20% to guarantee this Bluetooth speaker is at its cheapest.

Already reduced to £38 from its original price point of £49, save a total of £18.60 with the eBay 20% off code PURE20 and nab yourself a nifty little speaker ideal for a summer filled with road trips and socialising.

When summer hits, it’s all about barbeques, beach days and going on adventures — and your most important tech accessory is a decent Bluetooth speaker. The JBL Clip 3 is the answer.

Offering amazing portability, this flat circular speaker is compact and sits at just 13.7 x 9.7 x 4.6cm and weighs a measly 0.22kg. But don’t be fooled, JBL pledges the Clip 3 is ‘small in size but with surprisingly big sound’. Adding to its convenient size the inclusion of a carabiner clip so you can easily attach to your clothes or a bag, the speaker is designed with portability in mind, so you’re never without a beat.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Transporting from A to B, JBL knows durability is also a key feature. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, you can be sure the JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker will survive any splashes from the pool or, if the UK weather in summer is anything to go by, rain. It can even be submerged in water, so, by all means, dive on in.

Throw into the mix an impressive 10 hours of life from one single charge, you can enjoy non-stop music that’ll see you through day or night.

Already a fairly priced speaker, shop via AO’s eBay store and you can take the already discounted £38 price tag down to £30.40 with the 20% off PURE20 voucher code.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More