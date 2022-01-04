JBL brings True Adaptive Noise Cancelling to its Live earbuds with the Live Pro 2

US audio brand JBL has announced the latest update to its Live headphone line in the true wireless JBL Live Pro 2.

Last year, JBL announced the Live Pro+, a true wireless pair with Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology. The Live Pro+ packed three microphones with echo-cancelling tech for taking calls in windy environments, voice assistant support and a 6-7 hour battery life (depending on whether you switch the ANC on).

The Live Pro 2 boast a number of improvements including an upgraded battery life, three more microphones and the addition of True Adaptive Noise Cancelling.

The earbuds feature the familiar “stick” design, with oval-shaped tubes for better noise cancellation and audio quality from the 11mm drivers.

The Live Pro 2 are the first in the Live series to take advantage of JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech. This is the feature that allowed its Club One headphones to automatically adjust its noise-cancelling levels 50,000 times per second to account for ambient noises and movements, producing a more immersive sound regardless of the environment they’re worn in.

There’s a total of six microphones fitted in the Live Pro 2 for improved call quality and noise and wind isolation, along with support for Smart Ambient, allowing users to adjust the amount of background noise they let in to listen outside of the earbuds for transport announcements or during conversations.

The Live Pro 2 have seen a large improvement in battery life. Each earbud is capable of 10 hours playtime, and a total of 40 hours if you include the wireless charging case, which also supports fast charging. JBL’s Speed Charge offers four more hours from a 15 minute charge.

The earbuds are waterproof up to IPX5, protecting them from splashes at the pool, and include voice assistant support for Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control them with touch, in the JBL Headphone app or hands-free.

The JBL Live Pro 2 will be available to buy in JBL’s newest eco-friendly packaging from Spring 2022. The earbuds come in blue, black and white colours and are priced at £129.99 / €179.99.