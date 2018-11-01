Jaybird just launched the perfect earphones for ultramarathon runners

Jaybird’s launched a new set of Tarah Pro wireless earphones that come with an insane 14-hour quoted battery life.

The Jaybird Tarah Pro earphones were unveiled today and are a top end refresh of the company’s older and cheaper Tarah set. A company representative told Trusted Reviews the Jaybird Tarah Pro have been “custom designed for the ground up for hikers, trail runners and even ultramarathon runners”.

If Jaybird’s claim rings true, the Tarah Pro’s will be one of, if not the, longest lasting running headphones we’ve ever tested, though until we get our hands on (and our ears around) them, we can’t confirm this.

The Tarah Pro feature a few other important improvements over the regular Tarahs. For starters, the single piece winged tips have had a minor redesign to help improve fit. The company has also added a rotating hinge mechanism to the casing to make it easier for people to get a secure over ear fit without fiddling with cables.

A new Snap Lock feature aims to further improve the design. The system automatically pauses music when the earbuds are snapped together and resumes it when they’re separated.

The Speed Cinch cord management system seen on the Jaybird X4’s also makes an appearance. If it works as well as it did on the X4s it should make it quick and easy for runners to stop stray cables breaking their flow mid-workout.

Outside of this the Tarah Pro’s feature a similar feature set to the most running headphones. The earphones meet IPX7 certification standards, which means they’ll easily survive the odd downpour or aquatic mishap hassle free. The braided cable uses a non-stick reflective fabric Jaybird claims will helps with visibility during nighttime runs.

The only downside to the design is that the Tarah Pro’s still use a proprietary Jaybird charger. The Jaybird representative told Trusted Reviews the company had to use a proprietary charger to ensure water and sweat proofing were up to scratch.

For people that care about sound quality, the Tarah Pros will also work with the Jaybird app, which lets you create and custom sound profiles and Spotify playlists with other users.

The Jaybird Tarah Pro are available from the Jaybird store from today for £139.

Excited about the Jaybird Tarah Pro? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.