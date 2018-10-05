F1 Japanese Grand Prix Live Stream: Race schedule, UK times and coverage

We’re reaching the business end of the 2018 Formula 1 season, and Lewis Hamilton is looking good. Suzuka Circuit is the setting for this weekend’s race. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Japanese Grand Prix online, including the race schedule, UK times, and TV channel details.

Hamilton took top spot at last year’s Japanese Grand Prix, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finishing in second and third. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who currently sits 50 points behind Hamilton in this season’s standings, dropped out of the race early on with an engine issue.

With just five races left after the Russian GP, the German is running out of time to close the gap at the top.

Here’s our guide on how to catch the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix from the UK, including channels and times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

We recommend getting the coffee in, because there are some ludicrously early starts this weekend. However, the key events will be repeated throughout the day. Brace yourself…

Japanese Grand Prix Schedule: What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s Sky Sports’ full Japanese Grand Prix schedule (all times BST):

Friday October 5

2am – Japanese GP Practice One (repeats at 9am, 3pm and 7pm)

5:45am – Japanese GP Practice Two build-up

6am – Japanese GP Practice Two (repeats at 10:45am, 4:45pm and 8:45pm)

Saturday October 6

3:45am – Japanese GP Practice Three build-up

4am – Japanese GP Practice Three

6am – Japanese GP Qualifying build-up

7am – Japanese GP Qualifying (repeats at 10:25am, 2:30pm and 6pm)

8:35pm – The F1 Show (repeats at 12:15pm, 4:15pm and 5:45pm)

Sunday October 7

4:30am – Japanese GP Pit Lane

5:30am – Japanese GP On the Grid

6:10am – THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX (repeats at 11:05am, 2:30pm, 6pm and 10:35pm)

8:30am – Japanese GP Paddock

Japanese Grand Prix 2018: How to watch the F1 online and on TV

Sky and Channel 4 have both got TV rights for the 2018 season, and the Japanese Grand Prix is one of 10 races that will be shown by both broadcasters. Sky is showing all of the events listed above, while Channel 4 is sticking to the practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. You can also catch the action by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Alternatively, you can watch all of the key events for free on Channel 4.

The first practice session is being shown live on Channel 4 from 1:55am on Friday. That’ll be followed by live coverage of the third practice session at 3:45am on Saturday. On race day, coverage begins at 5am.

You can also keep up with the action online through the All 4 website, and on your mobile with the All 4 app for both iOS and Android. Here are some more quick-links to help you:

And finally, if you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss a moment of the action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £6.99 (for a Day Pass) or £10.99 (for a Week Pass).

The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fans, especially if you’re planning to watch everything that goes down from Friday through to Sunday.

You can access Now TV in a number of ways, including apps for your phone, tablet or smart TV, or streaming devices and sticks. The company also has its own dedicated Now TV box that you can pick up for a bargain price.

